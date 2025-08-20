2026 Acura Integra Gets a Slight Price Bump, But Still Remains Under $35K to Start

Acura’s Integra still offers a manual option under $40K, and gets a few choice upgrades for the new model year.

It’s been on sale for a few years now, but the 2026 Acura Integra is getting a few nice touches without getting dramatically more expensive than the outgoing 2025 model. As before, there are three levels to choose from including the A-Spec, A-Spec with Technology and Type S, with the former getting a new body kit. All Integra models, as both Honda and Acura are rolling out across several models, now have a larger 9-inch infotainment screen as well.

As we typically expect with a year-to-year update, the Integra’s base price goes up by about $400. The A-Spec now starts at $34,595, so the brand can still claim a sub-$35,000 starting price (if only just).

Kicking off at $37,145, A-Spec models get more ambient lighting and a new fresh look thanks to that body kit matching the gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels. The A-Spec with Technology, which adds in adaptive dampers, an ELS Studio 3D premium audio system and ultrasuede front seats, comes in at $40,395. Like last year, the 6-speed manual transmission option comes in at the same price as the CVT when you select the A-Spec with Technology. Pricing for the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology increases by $950 and $1,200, respectively.

At the top of the range, the 2026 Acura Integra Type S still offers 320 horsepower and a standard 6-speed manual setup. Pricing here goes up by $500, so the top-dog Integra will now set you back $54,595. In past years, I’d argue that sort of price tag puts it perilously close to the all-wheel drive TLX Type S sedan, but seeing as that will no longer be an option for 2026…the Integra is now the least expensive Type S model by a wide margin.

Three new colors join the Integra lineup for 2026. Double Apex Blue comes over from the ZDX, while you can also choose Solar Silver Metallic or Urban Gray Pearl (the latter being a color Honda has pushed pretty much everywhere over the past few years).

The updated 2026 Integras are available to order now.