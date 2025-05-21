2026 Honda HR-V Gets an $800 Price Hike, Brings Bigger Screen and New Colors

(Images: Honda)

If you’re looking for a new SUV around $30K, the 2026 Honda HR-V is one of the few remaining options.

Young car buyers — those who don’t necessarily have $50K or more to drop on larger and more expensive SUVs these days — are gravitating toward small and relatively affordable options like the Honda HR-V. This third-generation model may not bring trailblazing performance to the table, but it does bring a good amount of useful tech in a pleasantly styled package. Now, the 2026 Honda HR-V is getting a few thoughtful tweaks alongside its larger CR-V sibling, including a larger standard infotainment screen as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support across the board.

The $27,595 LX model is the jumping off point, making the 2026 HR-V $800 more than its 2025 counterpart. That price still includes Honda’s $1,395 destination fee. The infotainment screen increases by 2 inches to a 9.0-inch unit, while you also get rear privacy glass on all trims. On the EX-L, there’s new dynamic climate control knob lighting, front footwell lighting and silver steering wheel spokes.

The mid-range Sport model comes in at $29,395, and brings in Boost Blue Pearl (a Civic mainstay over the past several years) as a new option. LX and EX-L trims, for their part, get Solar Reflection as another color option.

At the top of the tree, the $31,445 EX-L brings the most features, though it largely boils down to the minor tweaks listed above and slightly larger 18-inch wheels. Under the hood, all 2026 Honda HR-V models still get a, well, let’s say “determined” 2.0-liter engine with 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque on tap, mated to a continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 option on whichever trim you choose.

Honda says the 2026 HR-V models are already on sale, and you can configure them online right now.