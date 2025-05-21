Dodge Postpones 2026 Charger Daytona Four-Door Launch, And There’s No R/T Option

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

Dodge is shifting its strategy after a rocky launch for its electric Charger Daytona.

Broadly speaking, Stellantis has been reevaluating its ambitious electrification plans over the past several months, and not just with a single brand, either. It’s giving the Ramcharger plug-in hybrid pickup a bit more time in the oven and is pushing back the Ram 1500 REV farther into 2026. We’re seeing a similar story play out with Dodge, as the company quietly dropped the entry-level R/T trim for its electric Charger Daytona from contention after a single model year, and now announced it would effectively delay the four-door Charger Daytona to the second half of 2025. So, if you wanted a new four-door Charger, you’ll be waiting a little while longer.

The delay more or less moves the internal combustion-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack, with its 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo engine, up the pipeline. At the moment, Stellantis says it will also launch in the second half of 2025. It’s unclear for the moment exactly whether the Sixpack or four-door Daytona will launch first, though given the general reception around the initial Charger Daytona coupe launch, the automaker may be expediting the Sixpack’s journey out to dealers as much as possible.

Dodge’s decision to nix the Charger Daytona R/T — the 496-horsepower version that launched for $61,590 — came about as a result of uncertainty around automotive tariffs, which could further hamper already sluggish demand.

With the Scat Pack sticking around, though, the 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona still aims to keep the electric muscle car dream alive. To that end, you’ll obviously be able to get the coupe or the four-door models later on this year, as the latter actually works its way into production. Beyond that, Dodge is also offering up a Track Package for either models, juicing up the BEV with 16-inch vented front brake rotors (the largest fitted on a Dodge vehicle) with six-piston Brembo front calipers and four-piston rear calipers, all painted red of course. The package further adds in leather and suede performance seats, a gloss black rear spoiler, dual-valve adaptive damping suspension and a driving experience recorder.

2026 Dodge Charger models will also have some new stylistic options, including Fratzog dual stripes and a gloss black painted hood.

At the moment, we don’t know how much the fully loaded Dodge Charger Daytona with the Track Package and some aesthetic upgrades will cost. The 2025 Scat Pack Coupe packs a $75,980 MSRP, so odds are the four-door will cost at least a bit more than that. However, it’s worth noting Dodge is heavily discounting 2025 Charger models, so that may skew how much you’ll be able to pay to buy a coupe right now, versus what the 2026 models may set you back when they actually arrive later this year.