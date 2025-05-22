2026 Kia Carnival Gets a Slight Price Bump, Retains Dark Package and Rear Screen Options

Kia’s minivan broadened its appeal with a hybrid model as part of its 2025 refresh.

So far this year, Kia’s Carnival minivan continues to pull its weight with nearly 21,000 finding new owners between January and April. In fact, the Carnival saw a notable 79% increase in monthly sales just last month compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to a new hybrid option now being available. Now, Kia has a stronger alternative to the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica, so it’s not rocking the boat too much with changes for the 2026 model year.

On the whole, the 2026 Kia Carnival is virtually the same as last year, down to the trims, available VIP lounge seat setup, Dark Edition styling package and rear seat screens, if you so choose.

Pricing for the base LX model starts at $38,425 — representing a $190 hike over last year’s entry point. It’s the exact same story across the rest of the lineup, with the Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige topping out the MSRP band at $54,530. Features like a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen remain, while a dual 12.3-inch curved display setup, a 360-degree camera, head-up display and Bose premium audio system factor into the buying decision if you’re looking at the upper-end SX or SX Prestige. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard as does integrated navigation, while you can get up to nine USB-C ports and two 115-volt inverters and wireless smartphone charging on higher trims.

No matter which 2026 Kia Carnival you choose, you’re still stuck with front-wheel drive on the gas model or the hybrid. The standard models feature a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, while the 1.6-liter turbo-backed hybrid puts out 242 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque, while managing up to 33 mpg combined (against 21 mpg for the gas-only versions).

2026 Kia Carnival pricing breakdown

Trim 2026 MY MSRP LX $38,425 LXS $40,425 EX $42,625 SX $47,525 SX Prestige $52,525 Hybrid LXS $42,425 Hybrid EX $44,625 Hybrid SX $49,525 Hybrid SX Prestige $54,525

Since there aren’t any significant changes to speak of, 2026 Kia Carnival minivans should be hitting dealers shortly.