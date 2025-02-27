The Kia EV4 Could Finally Be the Affordable, Usable EV We’ve Been Looking For

(Images: Kia)

Kia’s funky styling trend continues, though this time it pairs with decent range and utility at a reasonable price.

It’s EV Day at Kia, and the automaker is using the time in Terragona, Spain to debut a crop of electric models, including the tiny Concept EV2 SUV and the PV5 van. A more approachable prospect, though, is the new EV4 — Kia’s first electric sedan slated to be an affordable option for those wanting to step into the segment. Unlike the EV2, the automaker does plan to sell the EV4 in the United States later on this year.

We don’t have official pricing yet, of course, but word has it Kia will price its electric sedan around $35,000. If that number’s accurate, that would undercut both the $38,900 Hyundai Ioniq 6 and $44,130 Tesla Model 3.

At its heart, the 2026 Kia EV4 is moving into the same market space as its Hyundai Ioniq 6 cousin, as well as the Tesla Model 3. It’s effectively the electric counterpart to the gas-powered K4 sedan, too, measuring out about the same to that model.

At 186.2 inches long, 73.2 inches wide and 58.3 inches tall, the EV4 is ever so slightly larger. It also rides on a longer 111.0-inch wheelbase (to the K4’s 107.1-inch wheelbase).

The new Kia EV4 is also just as front-wheel drive as its ICE sibling, packing a single electric motor with 201 horsepower. Two battery options will be available, including a standard range 58.3-kWh pack as well as a long range 81.4-kWh unit. On the European WLTP cycle, Kia is estimating a range of between 267 miles and 391 miles depending on which pack you choose. That said, those numbers tend to be optimistic so far as the EPA is concerned, so official U.S. estimates may land somewhere in the 200 – 325-mile ball park. Using a 400-volt electrical architecture (not the 800-volt setup on the EV6 or EV9), Kia says you’ll be able to DC fast-charge the EV4 from 10-to-80% in about 29-31 minutes, depending on the battery capacity.

Taking a look inside the EV4

The 2026 Kia EV4 brings a lot of touches in from its EV3 sibling as well as Kia’s larger EVs. You get two 12.3-inch screens with a 5.3-inch HVAC control screen sandwiched between the two, for a start. The gear selector comes off the steering column, leaving a lot more space for extra storage, both beneath the center console/armrest and for the wireless charging pad. Kia also integrated its latest driver assistance tech, including Highway Driving Assist 2, its most advanced semi-autonomous system.

If you’re interested in the Kia EV4, the automaker noted in its announcement that the first cars would go into production for the Korean market next month. Beyond that, we’ll see the EV4 hit our shores either later this year or in early 2026. While some markets will get the option of a hatchback, we (unfortunately) will only get the sedan.