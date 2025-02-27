Meet the Adorably Tiny And Quirky Kia Concept EV2 SUV



(Images: Kia)

At its EV Day, Kia revealed a new small concept that (probably) isn’t coming to the U.S.

Right now, Kia’s three-row EV9 and EV6 SUVs are gaining some ground here in the United States, but the automaker is taking a global approach to expanding its lineup with two additional models revealed during the brand’s EV Day in Terragona, Spain. One of those models is the tiny Concept EV2 — essentially, Kia’s version of the even more cutesy Hyundai Inster. And like the Inster, Kia’s pitching an ambitious goal with this electric SUV: Drive widespread EV adoption.

While being just as tech-forward as its sister brand, Kia has generally taken an edgier sort of design direction with its latest models, and that extends to this Concept EV2. Instead of a the Inster’s more curvaceous shape with thin daytime running lights and big bug eyes, the EV2 had a much more upright, geometric look to it. The exterior styling clearly borrows from the larger EV9, with vertical lights and a flat front end, while also getting stubby front and rear overhangs. “Agile” is a word automakers love to use when expressing their designs, so that’s the idea for who would ultimately buy this car: someone who wants to zip around the city while enjoying all the technology on offer.

Speaking of tech and quirky/interesting features, the Kia Concept EV2 brings both to the equation. Making the most use of not much interior space, the concept SUV has no central pillars and rear-hinging back doors to improve passenger entry and exit. There’s also a front bench seat that’s on a track so you can slide the whole row back and forth. Kia says you can even “enjoy a meal” on the EV2’s flat floor if you slide the seat all the way back — though I’m not sure how well that’d actually work for taller and larger folks, if Kia were to sell it here.

On the tech front, the Kia Concept EV2 gets a whack of LED lighting, from the usual headlight/taillight setup to the brand’s “Star Map” front lighting and accent lighting on the interior door cards. The EV2’s triangular speakers are also removable, so you can move them around when the vehicle’s parked or take them out completely. It also has pop-up sliding luggage dividers and “message lighting”, which allows the car’s occupants to display text messages through the windows to “communicate with other road users”.

Okay, some of these features wouldn’t work in America, and I think that text-through-the-window lighting is definitely one of them. Nevertheless, the Kia Concept EV2 is a fun and quirky little car that, size notwithstanding, brings a list of cool little touches to the table. It also brings dual displays like we’re used to seeing on Kia’s most recent models and features typically found in their larger cars like Vehicle-to-Load capability so you can run devices (or charge other vehicles) off the EV2, as well as support for over-the-air updates.

Kia didn’t share any details on the EV2’s technical specs. We don’t know anything about its electric drivetrain, for example. The production version will probably share its electric motor and battery setup with the Inster, so you’d be looking at a front-wheel drive, single-motor model with 113 horsepower and 108 lb-ft of torque on tap. To that, a 49-kWh battery may enable driving range up to around 200 miles. It’s definitely meant as a city car, but so is the electric Mini Cooper SE and the Fiat 500e. Not only could this be a tiny bit more practical, but Kia might eke out better range, which would help its use case.

Again, Kia probably won’t sell the production EV2 here, even while Europe and some other regions should get it in 2026. Still, it’s a cute and quirky little car worth mentioning.