Alfa Romeo Debuts Special Edition Intensa Models Across Its Entire Current Lineup

(Images: Stellantis | Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo is bringing a little extra visual flair to its existing lineup with new special editions.

It may not be immediately obvious beyond Alfa’s enthusiast community, but there are some major changes afoot with the 2025 lineup. The hot Quadrifoglio versions of the Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan are gone, leaving a gap of trims with a bit of special flair (if not added oomph). Enter the Alfa Romeo Intensa special editions — a newly announced package that adds a bit more Italian flair to your Stelvio, Giulia or Tonale. While the 33 Stradale and the Junior are on the near horizon, it does not extend to those particular models.

In any of the three models for which the Intensa is an option, the package is purely cosmetic. With the Stelvio and Giulia, for example, all models pack the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Instead of more grunt, you get Intensa-exclusive black-and-gold wheels (19 inches on the Giulia and 20 inches on the SUVs), black-painted calipers with gold Alfa Romeo font, and the two larger models add the Italian flag on the mirror caps. the package is available with Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio or Vulcano Black exterior colors.

Inside, you get black leather seats with tan contrast stitching for the Stelvio and Giulia, while there are Alcantara seats and tan contrast stitching on the dashboard for the Tonale. While the Alfa Romeo logo adorns the headrests, the Intensa name is embroidered on the cars’ center console lids. Again, apart from the appearance tweaks, you still get the same feature set in these special editions as their standard counterparts. All three cars have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while the Tonale gets a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and the Stelvio/Giulia get a slightly smaller 8.8-inch center display.

All three Intensa models (not to be confused with the Tributo Italiano limited edition trim) are available to order now. The Tonale Intensa is the least expensive, coming in at $46,490 including the $1,995 destination fee. The Giulia Intensa comes in at $51,990, while the Stelvio Intensa MSRPs at $57,390.