Acura Is Bringing the RSX Back Not As a Coupe, But An Electric Crossover

Acura’s first in-house EV will dust off another dormant nameplate.

American Honda laid out its near-term business prospects on Wednesday morning, including its plans for its Acura luxury brand. We already know about the launch of its upcoming ADX crossover, offering an entry-level option alongside the Integra and below the RDX. Now, we have a bit more detail on another forthcoming model — Acura’s first bespoke EV after the GM-derived ZDX hit the scenes last year. Acura fans will recognize the nameplate too, as its bringing back the RSX badge for this sleek electric crossover.

Right now, we don’t have too much technical information about what the new RSX will entail as far as powertrain, range, or feature list. However, the company did say that it will actually arrive before Honda’s 0 Series EVs with “fun-to-drive performance and a coupe-like silhouette”. Like the concepts Honda showed off at this year’s CES, the RSX will feature its new ASIMO OS software, so we’ll actually see it in action here before the first 0 Series EVs roll out of the automaker’s Ohio manufacturing facility.

Like the Honda 0 Saloon and SUV, the Acura RSX will also come from the Marysville, Ohio “EV Hub”, in which American Honda has invested $700 million to retool its manufacturing lines. It also entered into a $3.5 billion joint-venture with LG Energy Solution to supply battery packs for these upcoming electric models.

Acura aims to bring the RSX to market later this year. While it only showed the teaser image above with today’s announcement, it looks about as production-ready as the automaker’s past “prototypes” like the 2026 Honda Passport coming to dealers next month. With that said, we’ll most likely see the new 2026 Acura RSX debut to the public sometime in the summer or early fall, then have an actual launch in Q4 2025.