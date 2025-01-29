The Facelifted 2026 BMW iX Has Arrived, With Kidney Grilles Just As Prominent As Ever

(Images: BMW)

BMW’s current flagship EV gets a $10,000-plus price shave off its entry MSRP.

I know, I know: Even with a facelift, the 2026 BMW iX has love-it-or-hate-it looks. But my original take upon trying one out is that at least BMW is trying to move the goalposts with its styling. Now, this updated model gets a bit of freshening up in the looks department and a bit more power on the higher-end models to boot. There’s also a new xDrive45 model, which comes in a staggering $11,900 less expensive than the now-mid-range xDrive60 (replacing the xDrive50 — more on that below).

A new entry option and more power on the higher-end models

Of course, you do make a few concessions in the process. The $76,325 BMW iX xDrive45 (including $1,175 destination) scores a point for affordability, but its dual-motor setup makes 402 horsepower. That can still shift you along to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, but it’s not as quick as the higher-end models, which themselves get new new names in this mid-cycle refresh. The entry-level xDrive45, for its part, also gets a slightly smaller 100.1-kWh net capacity battery, though BMW has overhauled the drive units and now uses silicon carbide semiconductors in its inverters to boost efficiency by about 10% over previous model years. The upshot: You should be able to get at least 312 miles to a charge with this specific model.

While you get up to 11 kilowatts of AC Level 2 charging capability no matter which iX you buy, the iX xDrive45 is limited to a DC fast charging rate of 175 kW. The higher-end models still manage up to 195 kW, under ideal conditions. At the moment, it’s unclear whether the updated iX will have Tesla-style NACS ports. Since BMW didn’t mention it, I’m assuming it will still have CCS ports, at least when it initially goes into production in March.

In the middle, the former xDrive50 is now the 2026 BMW iX xDrive60, with a starting price of $89,675. BMW adjusted both the price and power output upward for the new model year, with this version now churning out 536 horsepower, up 20 from previous model years. It also gets a 113.4-kWh battery (up ever so slightly from 111.5-kWh before), making it good for up to 340 estimated miles on a charge.

At the top of the heap, the iX M60 now becomes the M70. Certainly confusing, but at least the change does bring the iX into line with the equivalent i7 flagship sedan…though the i5 still uses the ‘M60’ moniker. Alright, I’m not going to argue that everything suddenly makes perfect sense, but what you need to know among BMW’s EV lineup is that bigger number equals more power. To wit, the 2026 BMW iX M70 manages 650 horsepower, which is 40 higher than the old M60. It gets a slightly smaller 112.8-kWh battery, while you also have to compromise on range a bit, as that drops to 302 miles. On the flip side, BMW says its most potent iX makes the 0-60 sprint in 3.6 seconds, despite weighing 5,849 pounds.

The available M Sport Package brings a bit of sportier styling to lesser iX models.

Broadly speaking, the 2026 BMW iX sports a fairly similar interior to previous model years. You still get a dual gauge cluster and infotainment display rocking the automaker’s iDrive 8.5 operating system, enabling over-the-air updates as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Live Cockpit Professional, which incorporates a head-up display and augmented view function on the infotainment screen, is standard on the M70 xDrive, and optional on the xDrive45 and xDrive60.

Provided you get the available M Sport package on one of the lesser models, you also get a layout that’s fairly typical throughout the rest of BMW’s lineup. That includes the M-branded seats, pedals and steering wheel, as well as a red-and-black instrument panel among the interior color palette. Outside, BMW’s kidney grilles are still as massive and prominent as ever, while the M70 model gets a new rear apron with an integrated diffuser that also comes with the M Sport package on the other models.

Like before, the 2026 BMW iX will be manufactured at the automaker’s Dingolfing, Germany plant. Once they start rolling off the line in March, BMW says to expect actual deliveries by the summer.