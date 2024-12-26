Stellantis Recalls More Than 80,000 Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Ram Vehicles Across 5 Different Campaigns

Stellantis/FCA is currently in the lead for how many recalls it's launched this year

So far this year, Stellantis has issued more than 70 separate recalls in the North American market.

Last month, Mazda issued three simultaneous recalls for its CX-70 and CX-90 models to address various software issues. Even though recalls are fairly common — and better that they’re actually going out so automakers can fix problems with their vehicles — Stellantis (or FCA US LLC, as the American arm is known) just beat that number with five recalls on the same day to address problems with more than 80,000 vehicles. The campaigns include models from the Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Ram brands.

First recall: Jeep Grand Cherokee/Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer for rearview camera issue

The largest recall population, by a wide margin, concerns 79,365 vehicles under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall number 24V-944. The issue affects 2024 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles with an “incorrectly programmed RVCM (rearview camera module)”.

The problematic software may prevent an image from displaying at all on the vehicles’ infotainment displays, increasing the risk of an accident. Stellantis reviewed warranty data, field reports and customer assistance records between July and October 2024, and reviewed data with its engineers to assess the failure modes and how to address the problem. Apart from greater risk of a crash or injury to pedestrians or other motorists, a rearview camera’s failure to display an image puts the automaker out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

This issue affects Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs built between May 23, 2023 and August 14, 2024; Grand Cherokee models built between July 12, 2023 and September 9, 2024 are impacted, as are Grand Cherokee Ls built between August 22, 2023 and September 9, 2024.

A software update is the company’s remedy to fix the issue, which will happen in the new year. Stellantis says it will notify dealers of the problem on January 3, 2025, and send out notices to owners beginning on January 21, running through January 28.

The second recall covers aftermarket malfunctioning cameras from Mopar.

Another campaign, designated 24E-109, is an equipment recall covering aftermarket/dealer-installed Mopar rearview cameras. This affects as many as 295 Jeep vehicles, similarly to the first recall (Grand Cherokee/Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer). The fix is the same as the factory cameras, and the automaker has already notified dealers of the issue. Mailed notices will go out to impacted owners between January 21 and 24, 2025.

(Image: Stellantis | Alfa Romeo)

A serious issue affects some 2019-2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models.

Two more recalls impact Alfa Romeo’s sedan and SUV for service brake issues.

The first, designated 24V-943, affects 2,021 Giulia and Stelvio vehicles. Stellantis says approximately 15% of those vehicles were built with a loose input rod on the brake pedal to the actuator rod on the brake booster. As a result, a screw could disconnect and cause the brake pedal and brake booster to separate from each other, essentially resulting in near-complete brake failure. In this scenario, the only way to engage the (rear) brakes is to use the electronic parking brake as a last resort.

Stellantis, for its part, describes the problem in more generous terms, saying “the mechanical coupling of the brake pedal and brake booster may no longer be guaranteed” should the piston and push rod that connect the two parts together actually separate. If the connection is indeed loose, drivers may hear an abnormal noise or feel unstable brake pedal travel.

The problem impacts 1,025 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans built between May 30, 2019 and February 6, 2020, as well as 996 Stelvios built between May 23, 2019 and December 20, 2019.

The part supplier, Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., notified Stellantis of the problem on July 31. The automaker’s European customer experience department only opened an investigation nearly two months afterward, on September 27, and ultimately decided to issue a recall on December 13 after reviewing the scope of the problem and suspect parts.

Despite arguably being the most inherently dangerous of this round of recalls, Stellantis told the NHTSA it will not begin notifying owners until February 7, 2025. It will notify dealers of the problem on January 3, where the remedy will be to inspect the push rod connection to the brake booster and tighten it. If necessary, dealer technicians will replace the brake booster, free of charge. While the automaker is intent on fixing the issue several weeks from now, Giulia and Stelvio owners should check their brake pedal connections and see if anything feels loose in the meantime.

Another smaller recall again brings Mopar into the mix (24E-108), where 101 of its anti-lock brake control units may be affected. The repair is the same as Alfa Romeo’s campaign for factory units: inspect and tighten the connection to the brake booster, or replace the brake booster if necessary.

The last recall affects a small number of brand-new Ram 1500 trucks.

Recall campaign 24V-942 covers another software issue, this time for the revamped 2025 Ram 1500. Vehicles built between September 20, 2024 and October 4, 2024 could have incorrect software for the headlamp module. If that’s the case, the headlights may fail to function at all. As the automaker points out, obviously, “a nonfunctional headlamp can reduce forward visibility which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning.”

Again, since it’s a software problem, the affected trucks will need to make a trip to the dealer, probably in the daytime, for an update. Stellantis already informed Ram dealers of the issue, and will notify owners on January 21, 2025. The fix will roll out in the following weeks, as the automaker says the program should be completed in the first quarter of next year (or by March, in other words).