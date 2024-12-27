BMW Could Ax The M8 Coupe In 2025, With No Replacement In Sight

Other 8 Series models look like they're sticking around, but this could signal the end of the road for the current generation

A bulletin reportedly sent to BMW dealers shows 2025 as the last year of the M brand’s flagship coupe.

After an initial stint in the 1990s, the BMW 8 Series made a heroic return in 2018, with the high-performance M8 model charging onto the scene two years later. According to a bulletin sent out to dealers (initially reported by BMWBlog), however, the M8 Competition Coupe could soon meet its end, as the 2025 model year is the last on the automaker’s production calendar for that particular model. Not only is there no 2026 model on the horizon, but BMW also already closed the order books for the remaining M8s left to roll out of its Dingolfing, Germany plant.

According to the bulletin, the automaker will spend the next one to two weeks clearing its current production queue of M8 Coupe orders. Beyond that, it will officially retire the model, and the M8 Coupe will disappear from the retail website and configurator pages.

This decision only applies to the two-door coupe model, to be clear, as BMW will still continue to build the M8 convertible and the four-door M8 Gran Coupe for the foreseeable future. So if you’re in the market, you will still have a few ways to get your fix of 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 power. Specifically, the Competition models manage 617 horsepower from that V8, getting all that power down to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. With a 0-60 time of 3.0 seconds or less, the coupe blasts its way off the line, and the remaining models are not much slower.

At the moment, the M8 Competition Coupe starts at $140,975, which made it the most affordable way into the most powerful 8 Series model. The Gran Coupe starts off $1,200 higher at $142,175, while the M8 Convertible demands a $10,000 premium over the coupe.

While BMW has not outright confirmed the M8 Coupe’s demise to the public…it’s not a terribly surprising turn of events, either. Bear in mind, the last 8 Series’ entire run only lasted 9 years, and the general market for coupes is substantially down on those old days, and the few names that have staying power over the past several years drew greater appeal than BMW’s latest effort in the G15 generation.

While the rest of the 8 Series lineup seems to be sticking around, this decision calls into question whether that will be the case for much longer. BMW supposedly has yet to green-light a next-generation 8 Series, and shifting trends and external forces at play in the market could tip the scales toward this generation being another one-and-done deal. We’ll have to wait and see.