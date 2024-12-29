Ask Nathan: Should the Kia Tasman Come to the US And All Things Must End (For Nissan)?

At the moment, it's really unclear exactly what the future holds for Nissan, among other automakers

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Do we want the KIA Tasman pickup truck in the USA?

When one thing ends, something new begins! Right Nissan?

The first batch of questions come from folks who were curious if the new Kia Tasman pickup truck, which is going on sale in Australia (among other places) could come here.

Q: Via: Twitter/X@NathanAdlen, asknathan@TFL.com & YouTube (paraphrased over the past several months)

Will Hyundai/KIA bring the Kia Tasman pickup truck to the United States? Many people think that something like this truck would force truck builders to charge less to maintain competitiveness. Also, that warranty is hard to beat.

A: Probably not, but there should be a pickup (or two) coming our way soon!

To be clear, any truck in this class which is built overseas will most likely be subject to a 25% “Chicken tax.” That’s not counting other possible trade tariffs that may come in the future. Meaning, it would be extremely expensive to import the Tasman. It’s supposed to debut in the first half of 2025. Shortly thereafter, it will head to Australia, Africa, and the Middle East, among other nations.

The only way it would be profitable in our market is if it were built here. Currently, the only Kia plant active in the United States is in West Point, Georgia. I don’t think it will be that east to convert, or include an all new line for the pickup truck. While I am making assumptions, they are logical.

KIA announced two pickup trucks

Now, Kia did announce pickup trucks that we should be hearing more about soon, but neither is the Tasman. In 2022, Kia stated that they wanted 17 EVs in their fleet by 2030. Things could change, but I suspect they are keeping the same pace that they have been, which means providing a mix of internal combustion, hybrid and all electric vehicles.

One of the pickup trucks is supposed to be an all-electric vehicle, and I suspect it will be a mid-size or smaller. The other one is supposed to be a frame-based pickup that may have a multitude of powertrains. If this still happens, I suspect this will be the closest thing to a Tasman that we’ll get it.

The last comment comes from a fan who is worried about the end of an era.

Q: (Via: Twitter/X NathanAdlen) It is a sad day when I can see the end so clearly.

Nissan is done for and all I can see is Honda picking through the bones of a dead animal.

No more Nissan.

— Titan_Log

A: Don’t despair yet.

It’s easy to say and hard to do, but try not to look at this ending as a finale. Perhaps, try looking at it as an opportunity to head off into a new direction. A start of something new, despite the years of mediocrity. Maybe a new outlook on a company that has been grasping at straws? They’ve been in need of new leadership for a while, and trimming off the excess too.

I think Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi have an opportunity to truly take on Toyota with a mixture of their strengths. Honda knows how to manage, and they have a fair idea of what it takes to succeed. This will mean sacrifice, hard work and compromise. Many brands may be consolidated, or removed altogether.

In addition, don’t be too surprised to see vehicles that truly compete against each other to disappear. It’s hard to see how Honda and Nissan could continue with models that can’t profit either. Hopefully, they will be able to repurpose factories for new products, keeping jobs intact.

The biggest gain, from my perspective, is the new tech all three automakers will be able to utilize, integrate and update. It’s a good bet that PHEV tech, electrification and light truck knowledge will ripen and grow. It could be wild, and I can’t wait to see the results.

Change can be a good thing my friend.

Oh, and Happy New Year everyone!

