These Are The Top 5 Automakers With The Most Recalls In 2024

We need recalls to fix serious issues out there in the wild, but they aren't exactly a badge of honor

Recalls are a fact of life, but some automakers issued far more than others.

As inconvenient as they are to deal with, odds are nearly every car owner has gotten a recall notice at some point or another. To be clear, that is a good thing, as these campaigns squarely aim to put right any issues which may arise since a given vehicle leaves the factory. While automakers are required under U.S. law to fix any safety issues with their vehicles, it’s also a bad look when they either take too long to fix a problem or do nothing at all — especially when potentially dangerous defects can lead to a customer losing more than a bit of their time.

Nevertheless, the ideal situation for any new car owner would be to avoid dealing with recall repairs in the first place. And on that note, some manufacturers have been better than others this year. Some recalls only affect a few vehicles in total, while others balloon to hundreds of thousands or even millions of vehicles, particularly when it comes to airbag issues over the past several years.

Here are the top 10 recalled brands by number of recall campaigns, as well as 10 of the best (with the least number of recalls inconveniencing consumers) in 2024. In total, there were 1,052 individual recalls this year, with the top 10 automakers responsible for about one-third of that total. The number of “affected vehicles” in the recall population includes models with multiple recalls. Ford has issued seven separate recalls for its Maverick this year alone, for example, so it will count multiple times in the manufacturer’s total recall population.

Recall campaigns are reported to the public through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and a database tracking those recalls is available through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

1. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Stellantis): 72 recalls

Total recall population: 4,804,287

While we still technically have one more day in the year, FCA — with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram under its umbrella — takes the clear lead in terms of volume. While some recalls were minuscule in scope (eight recalls involved fewer than 10 vehicles each), the widest campaigns included more than 1 million vehicles.

In terms of sheer scale, five recalls included more than 300,000 vehicles to as many as just over 1 million. Two of the most common problems related to airbags, electronic stability control issues or problems with vehicles’ rearview camera displays. Mechanical issues cropped up in some widespread campaigns too, including FCA’s decision to recall 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models in late February for a problem where vehicles’ upper control arm ball joints could separate from the steering knuckle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Top 5 recall campaigns (by volume):

# of Affected Vehicles Issue Affected Models NHTSA # Completion Rate

(as of 12/30/24) 1,033,433 Rearview camera image may not display 2021-2022: Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica/Voyager



2022-2023: Jeep Compass/Grand Cherokee/Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, Ram trucks, Ram ProMaster 24V-436 71.13% 1,025,432 Stability control disabled 2019, 2021-2024: Ram 1500 trucks 24V-653 1.87% 338,238 Loss of steering control 2021-2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee/L 24V-436 59.34% 337,128 Front seat airbag may not deploy 2017-2025 (model dependent): Alfa Romeo Giulia, Fiat 500X/500e, Jeep Renegade 24V-510 13.9% 317,630 ABS failure 2017-2018: Ram HD trucks, chassis cabs 24V-896 Not listed

2. Ford Motor Company: 63 recalls

Total recall population: 4,382,095

Over his four years running Ford, CEO Jim Farley has set out to improve the company’s build quality. Nevertheless, the automaker has seen more recalls than most others in the industry, though it’s come in second place to Stellantis this year.

The company has also faced some high-profile recalls this year, including certain vehicles with 2.7 and 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines like the Bronco and Explorer after scores of engine failures. The smaller Bronco Sport hasn’t gotten off much better, as the automaker and the NHTSA is currently investigating loss-of-power issues with the car’s 12-volt battery. Last year, Ford issued a recall for 1.5-liter Bronco Sports for cracked fuel injectors.

Ford’s widest-reaching recall of the year specifically affects the fifth-generation Explorer (between 2011 and 2019), wherein the exterior A-pillar trim may detach from the cars. The NHTSA initially opened an investigation in early 2023, but Ford only filed an actual recall to fix the defect on January 19, 2024.

Top 5 recall campaigns (by volume):

3. BMW: 36 recalls

Total recall population: 1,832,968

BMW rounds out the podium for most recalled vehicles in 2024. Since it does so much part sharing among its model lineups, it’s also an interesting case in that each individual recall tends to affect several different cars, including its sedans and its SUVs.

The automaker’s most significant recall of the year involves virtually all of its smaller vehicles from the mid-2010s for an issue where an electrical connector on the water pump could short circuit, risking a fire. Another prominent issue concerns airbags in older vehicles (there’s a common theme among automakers there) that could explode, injuring or potentially killing drivers.

Top 5 recall campaigns (by volume):

4. General Motors: 33 recalls

Total recall population: 1,832,968

GM’s inclusion rounds out all Big Three automakers among those with the most recalls this year. Strictly speaking in terms of number of vehicles, though, it doesn’t even come close to its cross-town rivals — a potentially positive sign that owners may not be facing quite as many issues with their new vehicles.

However, that’s not to say owners have been trouble-free these past twelve months. Quite the contrary: its most widespread recalls cover serious safety hazards for drivers themselves, as well as other motorists. In fact, some issues are pervasive to the point that the automaker’s had to issue multiple recalls for the same issue, including a rear-end lock-up concern for its full-size SUVs and trucks, as well as tailgates opening unexpectedly, possibly allowing cargo to spill out onto the road.

Top 5 recall campaigns (by volume):

# of Affected Vehicles Issue Affected Models NHTSA # Completion Rate

(as of 12/30/24) 570,434 Tailgate may open while driving* 2020-2024: Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 2500/3500HD trucks 24V-060 36.77% 463,295 Rear-wheel lock-up due to transmission valve failure 2020-2022: Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra trucks, Full-size SUVs (Tahoe/Suburban/Yukon/Escalade) 24V-797 Not listed 449,671 Inoperative low brake fluid warning 2023: Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 1500 trucks



2023-2024: Full-size SUVs (Tahoe/Suburban/Yukon/Escalade)

24V-674 Not listed 131,231 Tailgate may open while driving* 2024: Chevy Silverado/GMC Sierra 2500/3500HD 24V-894 Not listed 77,824 Incorrect software in transmission control module** 2022-2023: Chevy Express/GMC Savana vans 24V-839 Not listed

GM’s largest recalls of the year concern its pickup trucks, SUVs and vans over passenger cars. The largest car-related recall the automaker faced this year was for the Buick Envision (NHTSA recall number 24E-066), in which floor mats could get trapped beneath the accelerator pedal.

A few years ago, the automaker had to face a particuarly nasty recall involving the Chevy Bolt, (NHTSA recall number 21V-650), wherein the cars’ battery packs were at serious risk of catching fire. Though not as widespread, it’s still having to address the problem in a small subset of Bolts that had the earlier recall work done, due to incorrectly installed software (NHTSA recalls 24V-481 and 24V-812).

5. Mercedes-Benz: 27 recalls

Total recall population: 409,751

Even one of the world’s oldest car companies isn’t immune from recalls — or even several, as it still comes in fifth place for 2024. Most of its highest-profile recalls boil down to electrical or software issues, though they still come with serious consequences.

The automaker’s biggest recall, involving its midsize GLE and full-size GLS SUVs, addresses an overheated 48-volt ground connection that can cause a fire. Certain GLE and GLS models also have another recall to deal with, wherein their transmission control unit software can cause the transmission to not downshift fully, stalling out the engine.

While Mercedes isn’t as large a player in the U.S. as some of the higher-volume car companies on the recall list, it’s worth noting that only 2 of its 27 recall campaigns roped in more than 100,000 vehicles. Roughly half concerned 2,000 vehicles or less, while a handful included less than 25 vehicles each.

Unlike some other brands, Mercedes-Benz owners also seem to take recalls far more seriously. Where the NHTSA has available data, it reports that about two-thirds or more of those impacted by the largest-scale campaigns have had the repair work done.

Top 5 recall campaigns (by volume):