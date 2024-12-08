Ask Nathan: Range Extended vs All-Electric Pickups, and Anger Over the Remaining Manual Transmission Options?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Range extending (PHEV) or all electric pickup trucks?

Hating the lack of manual transmission choices.

The first question comes from the same Mopar fan from last week who is curious about range extending vs all-electric pickup trucks.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Q (Via Twitter/X @NathanAdlen) RE: Second question – why not just get a range extending pickup instead of an all electric pickup?

Ok Nate, here’s my next question. The Ram Ramcharger seems to be the smartest choice for people who want range and need to be green right? Why would anyone get a all electric pickup without the range extender? If you want to stay in the game you need to make a good case for a big battery. The best way is to make it more about the ability of the truck and less about the green-ness.

— Hugo CC

A: Greetings (again) Hugo!

I thought, given the tidal change in consumer desire, that your second question is timely. In addition, I totally agree. In my opinion, the addition of range-extending tech makes a lot of sense for consumers. We’re at a point in time where the tech is usable, and if we focus on this tech, it could filter down to less expensive markets.

For those of you who may not know, range-extending tech goes back over 100-years. Think of a range extender as a generator powered by gasoline. It runs at a fairly low, and consistent rpm to power batteries. Using little fuel, and having no mechanical attachment to the powertrain (only the electric motors are stressed), the gas engine won’t go through the torture a normal gas-powered vehicle would put it through. In addition, electric motors are a proven technology, and they tend to be pretty robust.

I added a Vinfast Wild concept pickup to this post (above) because it just might find its way to the market.

I know it sounds like it’s a waste of two types of energies, but it can be rather effective. The Chevrolet Volt proved this.

It’s true, an all-electric pickup has very few moving parts, and only uses electricity. They are less complicated, (technically) easier to produce, and they should be less expensive for the consumer. When battery tech and manufacturing drop in price, electric pickup trucks could become bargains. That all depends on the near future, and the development of better battery tech.

On the other hand, having an extended range, or even a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) eliminates many barriers. Think of the Jeep Wagoneer 4xe as an example of a PHEV, which means the vehicle is still reliant on the engine to provide power to the wheels, in addition to the electric motor. It’s effective, but not as efficient as a range-extending EV.

Right now: two trucks are heading to the market with range extending tech – in our market. The aforementioned Ram Ramcharger, and the Scout Terra. The optional “Harvester” system adds a small generator to the Scout Terra and Scout Traveler for an extra 150 miles of range. Judging by the positive reception by consumers, other automakers will adopt this tech.

Personally, I think Nissan (with its partnership with Mitsubishi) should prioritize a powertrain like this for a midsize pickup – which could completely change the game.

– N

The last question comes from a fan who responded to last week’s post about the Dodge Charger Sixpack having no option for a manual transmission.

Oh yes, you still get a six-speed manual transmission, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) – Killing manuals sucks!

I know you like a stick shift and so do I. Why do people insist on driving boring cars when a manual can make the drive fun? My past five cars are manual and my son drives a Jeep Gladiator with a manual. NONE OF HIS FRIENDS WANT TO BORROW IT BECAUSE THEY CAN’T DRIVE IT!!!!!

What a great reason for owning a stick right man? Who still even makes cars that are stick shift?

— KenDont1980

A: The list for manual transmissions in new vehicles is dropping year-by-year.

This year, for 2024, there are 17 automakers selling manual transmission vehicles. As of the 2025 model year, that will drop to 14 automakers. With the cancellation of the Camaro – Chevrolet is out of the game. In addition, (this one truly hurts) Mini has dropped the manual transmission from all of their offerings.

Look, I hate this too. A huge majority of my vehicles have been equipped with a manual transmission. I love the control and connection I feel when stirring my own coffee. Sadly, the reality is that less than 2.5% of automobile sales in the United States are manuals. Oddly, the percentage has actually gone up a bit over the years, but not enough to make much of a dent in sales.

Some experts feel that manual transmissions will be completely extinct within a decade.

These are the remaining consumer-market automakers that sell manual transmissions in one or more of their vehicles.

Acura BMW Cadillac Ford Honda Hyundai Jeep Lotus Mazda Nissan Porsche Subaru Toyota Volkswagen

p.s. to make things even worse – only one of these automakers offers a manual transmission in a pickup truck. That would be Toyota, offered in the Tacoma. Jeep dropped the manual Gladiator in 2025.

— N