2025 Ford Mustang Lineup Brings Minor Tweaks, Including Matte Clear Film for the Convertible

(Images: Ford)

A new set of options tweaks the S650 Ford Mustang after its initial launch for the 2024 model year.

While a lot of Ford’s recent focus has been on the Nurburging record-breaking, $300,000-plus Mustang GTD, the automaker is bringing some tweaks to the versions all of us can actually buy for the 2025 model year. Since we’re just coming off the seventh-generation’s launch, there aren’t earth-shattering changes on the menu (and no official Shelby GT500 news just yet), but there are a few more tweaks to personalize your Mustang — particularly if you’re eyeing the convertible.

The factory Matte Clear Film option, which debuted as a $5,995 upgrade for this year’s coupe as well as the latest Bronco lineup, now makes its way to the drop-top Mustang as well for 2025. Ideally, this paint protection film offers the best of both worlds in that you get a matte look while protecting the underlying gloss paint from damage, without having to deal with the down sides of just having matte paint in the first place (especially with bug splatter and residue).

A new color called Intense Lime Yellow makes its ay to the lineup, and is available on all Mustangs except the Dark Horse and the 60th Anniversary Package. All 2025 Ford Mustang models also get the Nite Pony’s “sinister” headlight tint, without actually having to buy that package.

Ford did not formally announce pricing for the 2025 Mustang lineup with today’s release, including the new options. Order banks for the 2025 models open up Thursday, December 12, and the automaker says that an updated configurator page is coming in as well, so we’ll be able to take a closer look at any price shifts when it goes live tomorrow.

We’re still waiting to see what Ford’s planning for the new GT500 or other road-going performance versions outside the GTD, but we should (hopefully) hear more about that in the coming months.