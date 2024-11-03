Ask Nathan: This Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf Concept Is the One We ALL Want and TFL (Choo Choo) Train?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept must go in to production!

TFL’s Choo Choo Train channel?

The first question comes from a fan about the Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, and if it will go into production.

Q (or comment): They have to build the Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept NOW!

I remember when there was a fiberglass removable roof on the original 4Runner. Seeing this concept makes me hope that they will do it again. But can it actually be built? Is it just a concept or is there anything here that could make it into production? This thing would totally challenge the Wrangler and the Bronco!

— Titan_Log

A: Funny thing about this concept – it isn’t the only one.

Toyota is also bringing in a highly modified, top-less Land Cruiser that looks like it has a proper bed to boot. With that being said, I would guess that the chances of Toyota building a two-door convertible version of the 4Runner are slim. The concept looks almost production ready, and they built the thing in-house. Those are both good things, but the reality is that two-door SUVs do not sell anywhere near as well as their 4-door counterparts.

Check out more on the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept here.

I’m not saying it’s impossible, but I am forced to think about the suits at Toyota, and their perspective. I would guarantee that a two-door, convertible 4Runner would sell like gangbusters for a year, or so. Then people would begin to complain about the difficulties of getting their precious little cargo into the back seat. Then I could imagine many of those buyers opting for something more sensible, like a (less expensive) RAV4. That’s not what Toyota wants.

Seriously.

It looks like Toyota engineers welded the rear door, and cut the roof off as one unit. Then, they built a stationary glass bit where the rear passenger glass would have gone. I doubt it moves. Now, if you’re wondering if this top would be easy to remove, I’d say hell no.

The original top weighed well over 100 pounds. I know this because I helped a friend remove and reattach that damn thing more often than I want to remember. It was all fiberglass, and it was very cumbersome for one person to remove alone. In time, he got a soft-top – and his friends rejoiced.

Given the size disparity (the new 4Runner is MUCH larger than the original), I would imagine the roof is closer to the 200-lbs mark. While it is a guess, I know that handling a roof like this would require a grapple-lift of some kind, in a garage. Otherwise, it could be a three-person job. Yes, you could go modular like Ford and Jeep, or make a soft-top, but there’s no mention of any of that.

It would be epic though.

By the way, this concept has a significantly beefed up TRD suspension, augmented interior and a few obvious cosmetic enhancements. I dig the fact that the wheelbase is the same, and most of these components are, or will be available for consumers in the future. As for the removable roof option? Nah.

Bottom line: I don’t think we’ll see this type of 4Runner anytime soon. If we do, it would be a momentous thing, and I would totally love it. How about all of you?

– N

The last question comes from a long-time fan who would like to see some of the TFL Studios brain trust on a localmotive.

Image: Progress Rail

Q: RE: Serious omission by TFL?

It suddenly occurs to me that the gang at TFL has not yet done a video test drive of a diesel electric locomotive. C’mon guys, you are letting us down! I gotta believe that somewhere out their in the train industry, there is a TFL fan who can set this up.

I want to see Andre and Zach and Nathan wearing engineer’s caps please. No production shortcuts.

Happy Halloween guys,

— Scott from Asheville

This is as close to reviewing a train as I’ve ever been.

A: Wow, that’s quite a request.

A long time ago, Andre and I talked about doing something with a train, but that had to do with towing. Kind of like what Ford did with their pre-production Lightning. Maybe a stunt where we pull a 20-ton train and a boxcar; or something like that. We never had the chance to make that happen.

I must admit, I am woefully ignorant about trains. The same could be said about boats, horses, clouds and women. Trains are fascinating to me, and I get their various modes of power (like diesel electric), but the power, scale and tech of these things is beyond me. Hell, I never even owned a model train set.

Getting our hands on a diesel electric train would be a great way to explain upcoming vehicles like the Ram Ramcharger, or similar hybrid. No, they’re not the same, but from what I understand, the propulsion idea is similar. It would be a great way to illustrate the way this system works.

With that being said, I think it’s an excellent idea!

One thing: I don’t know is Zach is a “train guy” but (I promise you) if we get access to a train, we’ll force him to take a photo with an engineer’s hat on. As for Andre and I? No need to ask – we’d jump on that photo op!

— N