Ford Is Heading to 2024 SEMA Show With Wild Fund Bronco and Bronco Sport Builds

SEMA season is in full swing, and Ford’s bringing several builds to the show.

In just a few days, we’ll get a chance to check out all the automakers’ latest SEMA builds, including some where you can actually source the parts yourself out of the OEM’s parts and accessories catalog. Ford is bringing two Bronco builds to the show in that spirit, both ‘Wild Fund’ builds based on the full-size Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport.

Both models are themed toward Ford’s Bronco Wild Fund mission, which is an initiative that aims to protect public lands and enthusiast areas for future generations. (Right now, Ford shifts a portion of the profits on each Bronco SUV sale toward the Wild Fund project.)

The Ford Custom Garage kit, the automaker says, “shows what a future offering could be for Bronco customers.” To that end, upgrades on the Wild Fund Bronco include custom green seven-spoke wheels and a specially tuned Bilstein 2-inch leveling kit.

The build also features a power soft-top, while there are a host of custom green accents on the grille, along the door and lining the Katzkin leather seats. Ford says that tube doors from its parts catalog also incorporate into the build, but you clearly don’t see those here — so we’ll have to see whether the concept on the ground in Las Vegas actually has them.

The Bronco Wild Fund build is based on the Big Bend model with the Sasquatch package, so you do get Goodyear Wrangler Territory MTs wrapping those custom wheels. Under the hood, you get the standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost V6 putting out 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

If you’re eyeing something a bit more city-sized than the big Bronco, let’s move over to the ‘baby Bronco’ build, which carries a similar theme.

More on the Bronco Sport Wild Fund build

On the smaller side, the Bronco Sport also brings in parts from the Ford Custom Garage kit that may wind up on the menu at a later date. This Wild Fund is based on the Badlands Sasquatch, complete with its 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-pot cranking out 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

To that, Ford again brought in concept green wheels measuring 17 inches, though this time they come from the Free Wheeling trim. The custom graphics and Katzkin seats pretty much mirror its bigger brother, although you do get a small bull bar here that you don’t get on the larger Bronco Wild Fund build. There’s also a Ford Performance leveling kit here, though it’s not as dramatic as the one on the Bronco.

Again, it’s unclear whether Ford will sell either of these packages as some kind of special edition. Both cars come in right around the $40,000 mark, so we may see a few-thousand-dollar premium for a Wild Fund vehicle (like the Heritage Edition) if Ford were to actually sell it. And even if they don’t, it’s possible you’ll be able to source some, if not all, of the parts from the parts catalog and build your own.