Lucid Gravity Debuts as the Brand’s First SUV (And Its Most Important Model)

(Images: Lucid Motors)

The Lucid Air is a great-looking sedan, but SUVs are where the real money is at.

Any major industry event like the LA Auto Show brings its batch of debuts — that is its purpose, after all — but one of the biggest reveals coming to the floor this time around is the 2025 Lucid Gravity. Not only is this the electric automaker’s second model ever and its first SUV, but I’d argue it’s the pivotal launch Lucid Motors will make in its rivalry against Tesla, Rivian and all the so-called “legacy” players with skin in the EV game. On that basis, Gravity is a fitting name for this new model, and with it the company must absolutely stick the landing.

To that end, what can we see today? Well, we finally get a proper look at the brand’s more spacious and practical offering to follow up the original Air sedan. Lucid also published more technical data, including performance, range and charging capability. Lucid also published targeted pricing of “under $80,000”, though the company does note that figure is subject to change. If it doesn’t, though, we’re looking at a car that isn’t that much more expensive than the Air.

Emphasizing size and space in the Lucid Gravity

Looking at Lucid’s first SUV head-on, the styling is unmistakable from its sedan sibling. That said, with a 6.1-inch (155mm) ride height, the higher-riding Gravity does get a slightly higher drag coefficient of 0.24, though that still puts it on par with the Tesla Model X. Though Lucid Motors doesn’t quote an exact figure, the Gravity also has a “substantial” frunk which we can reasonably guess is at least slightly larger than what you get in the Air.

Inside, the 2025 Lucid Gravity offers a gigantic amount of cargo space compared to the sedan. When you fold the second and third rows, the company says this family SUV offers up 112 cubic feet of total usable cargo space, while keeping them upright allows you to seat up to seven people in a 2-3-2 configuration. The second row bench seats team up with two tray tables integrated into the front-row seatbacks for some extra usability.

It wouldn’t be a modern EV without substantial screen space, either, and the Gravity brings in a 34-inch uninterrupted OLED display floating above the steering wheel. That display runs the driver controls and navigation, while a lower infotainment display handles the media and climate controls.

The Gravity also introduces Lucid’s “next-generation” over-the-air software updates, with the inherent promise that buyers will be able to keep things fresh with regular patches and potential system upgrades.

One of the pieces of software baked in at launch will be “interactive wellbeing features” including Lucid Sanctuary and Lucid Spaces. The former offers a more tranquil sensory experience while you’re on the move, while the latter is meant to offer a “guided meditation experience” while you’re parked.

What about performance?

Much like its chief rival, the 2025 Lucid Gravity wouldn’t offer much appeal without blistering performance. Fortunately, the automaker quotes a 0-60 time of “less than 3.5 seconds” with this SUV, though its initial release did not quote exact power or torque figures (I’ll provide an update when we can get those numbers out of Lucid). If they are the same as the Air, we could be looking at a range providing anywhere from 430 horsepower and the low end to 1,234 horsepower with a Sapphire version.

Lucid says the Gravity uses an evolution of its 900-volt electrical architecture, which should allow for rapid charging of the 112-kWh battery pack on a 350 kW fast-charger. In fact, Lucid says you can add up to 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes, providing the battery’s in a state where you can charge at full speed (generally between 20% and 80%).

As far as range goes, Lucid is targeting a 440-mile figure for its top trim.

Interestingly, the 2025 Lucid Gravity offers capability on par with or even beyond your conventional midsize, three-row SUV. The company claims a payload capacity of 1,500 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds.

When will the 2025 Lucid Gravity go on sale?

While we’re still awaiting a more specific trim walk and pricing information, that suggested price of around $80,000 will put it in contention with several of its rivals, from the Tesla Model X to the Cadillac Lyriq, among others.

Lucid says the Gravity will go into production in late 2024, meaning the first examples should (barring any delays) hit driveways before the end of next year.