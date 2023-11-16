The 2024 Kia Sorento Gets a Serious Makeover, With a Touch of High Tech and Macho Swagger

Sorento Family Lineup

If the 2024 Kia Sorento looks similar to the Kia EV9, that is no coincidence. They both point to Kia’s new, crisper styling.

With its debut at the 2024 Los Angeles Mobility Shoe (née: L.A. Auto Show), the 2024 Kia Sorento shows off its new looks, somewhat rugged trim option, and higher tech innards. It is an extreme update externally but many of the mechanicals underneath remain the same. Still, change is coming; a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) are in the works.

2024 Sorento

It still resembles the former Sorento, but nearly every exterior line has been sharpened. Almost every panel has new bends and creases, along with new lighting front and rear. There are new exterior colors as well. Midnight Lake Blue and Dawning Red now join the Sorento’s color pallet, which come from other Kia products. Other colors are offered on the X-Line Series, including the macho looking X-Pro.

The X-Line model series has unique badging, including options for 20-inch, gloss-black wheels.

2025 Sorento HEV

“The Sorento continues to be a key player inthesuccess ofour capable SUVlineup, and it’snotably credited as the pioneer that introduced the popular X-Line model series. The newly added Sorento X-Pro brings it full circle, and with Kia’s latest tech and design refinements, we are confident the Sorento will not just lead the segment, but blaze ahead of it.” Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America

2024 Sorento

If you’re into the idea of heading off-road, there is a new 2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro, which gives you a few off-road-ish components. That includes 17-inch wheels, and standard BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. It also has an increased towing capacity of 4,000-lbs. They say the unique Roadrider Brown (and Jungle Green) colors were inspired by the 2022 Sorento PHEV that competed in the 2021 Rebelle Rally.

2024 Sorento

The interior updates on the 2024 Kia Sorento are as striking as the exterior updates

New seating, vent, dashboard and control designs pop out immediately. There is a “panoramic curved display” which replaces the old dashboard design. Kia now offers dual 12.3-inch instrumentation, and infotainment screens. In addition, there is a 4.3-inch TFT screen. The air vents sit in an upright, or stacked position, surrounded by new components across the dashboard area. New seating surfaces, along with new interior colors spruce up the interior as well.

An updated Digital Key 2.0 allows cellphone access to the vehicle. The digital keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices. There’s a ton of safety and security upgrades as well.

We will be seeing a lot more of the 2024 Sorento, so stay tuned!

