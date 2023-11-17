Cadillac Confirms the Entry-Level Optiq EV Will Go on Sale in North America

Cadillac continues its full EV transformation with the entry-level ‘Optiq’.

After revealing its full-size Escalade IQ model back in August, GM is bringing a smaller and more affordable option to the table, slotted below the Lyriq. Now, if you’ve heard the name before, you’re not wrong: GM initially planned the Optiq as a China-exclusive model in joint venture with the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC). The Optiq initially debuted over the summer, with an aim to put it on sale in the second half of this year.

The automaker didn’t include any U.S.-specific technical information in its Friday announcement, which actually came separately from the 2023 LA Auto Show, but we do at least have a couple images showing what it will look like.

In essence, the new Cadillac Optiq is a compact offering offering in the brand’s growing Ultium-powered lineup. At 189.8 inches, it’s slightly longer than the gas-powered XT4. It rides on GM’s BEV3 platform which also underpins the Lyriq as well as the Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV. though we’ll have to wait to know with certainty what sort of power output, battery capacity and range we’ll see in this market.

Cadillac released this statement along with the two images:

OPTIQ will act as the entry point for Cadillac’s EV lineup in North America, slotting in below LYRIQ as a luxury compact SUV. OPTIQ’s spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers. Additional details, features and pricing will be unveiled next year.

Two versions of the Optiq will go on sale in China: One with 150 kW (201 horsepower) and 180 kW (241 horsepower), and is available with rear- or all-wheel drive.

For the vehicle to qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit, GM will have to source battery components and assemble the vehicle in North America. The automaker may source U.S. vehicles from its Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant (where it builds the Blazer EV), though again, we’ll have to wait for more specific details next year.