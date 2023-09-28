Meet the New BMW X2: Or At Least Its Illuminated Grille

(Images: BMW)

What do you think of the BMW X2 with this backlit grille surround?

Following up on the third-generation BMW X1, its coupe-like sibling is about to get a glow-up as well. BMW isn’t quite ready to show the new X2, but it did tease the car’s silhouette across its social media channels Thursday. That includes X, formally known as Twitter (are you tired of seeing that phrase yet?), where BMW said: “A new 𝕏 factor. You’d better get ready.” So, that’s a thing.

Beyond that, though, a “#BornElectric” tag actually did stand out and pique my interest. While the new BMW X2 will undoubtedly launch with the same 2.0-liter powertrain options as the X1, that small addition alludes to an electric iX2 that should go on sale in some markets. Or, for those countries that don’t get a full EV, at least a hybridized drivetrain will be available.

While some spy shots have been floating around, there’s naturally no official information on what’s coming down the pike just yet. Some reports suggest that BMW will fully reveal the second-generation X2 later this fall, and actually launch it next year as a 2025 model. That’s a more likely outcome today, since we’re at least seeing a teaser of what’s to come.

Taking on a bolder look

The new BMW X2 bears an unmistakable resemblance to its entry-level sibling. The whole point of this model is to give would-be buyers a bolder statement, though, so you get a larger, illuminated kidney grille and BMW’s latest LED running light signature that you definitely won’t miss at night. While we can only see it from the front here, the next-gen X2 is supposed to get a more aggressive coupe-like profile akin to the X4 and X6, to distinguish it further from the conventional X1 SUV. To that end, it should get the slim, horizontal rear LED taillights that the sleeker coupe-ish SUVs have.

We’ll have to wait and see if BMW changes up the interior from the 2023 X1 in any major fashion. It’s likely you’ll be able to get a sportier steering wheel and seats, though I’d expect the new X2’s layout to largely match its SUV sibling (shown below):

Now that we at least have a teaser, you can expect more details to emerge on the new BMW X2 in the next few months.