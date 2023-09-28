Ineos Announces First Slate of Grenadier Dealers as It Prepares November Deliveries

After years of waiting, the first examples of the Ineos Grenadier are about to hit a select group of U.S. retailers.

Back in 2017, Sir Jim Ratcliffe formed Ineos Automotive to continue the spirit of the original Land Rover Defender. Now, after six long years, patient reservation holders here in the U.S. — more than 7,000 as of right now — will get their cars. The Grenadier SUV has officially gone into production for our market, as the first deliveries are set to begin in November.

Ahead of the cars’ arrival, though, Ineos announced the first retailers in its dealer and after-sales service network. The company announced 18 retail partners nationwide:

Sierra Ineos Grenadier (Irvine, CA)

Rusnak Ineos Grenadier (Pasadena, CA)

Mossy Ineos Grenadier (National City, CA)

Kuhn Ineos Grenadier (Redwood City, CA)

Red Noland Ineos Grenadier (Colorado Springs, CO)

Holman Ineos Grenadier (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Crown Ineos Grenadier (St. Petersburg, FL)

Regal Ineos Grenadier (Roswell, GA)

Lyle Pearson Ineos Grenadier (Boise, ID)

Knauz Ineos Grenadier (Lake Bluff, IL)

Ko Ineos Grenadier (Framingham, MA)

Triad Ineos Grenadier (High Point, NC)

RTGT Ineos Grenadier (Wilsonville, OR)

RDS Ineos Grenadier (Devon, PA)

Mossy Ineos Grenadier (Houston, TX)

Sewell Ineos Grenadier (Plano, TX)

Warner Ineos Grenadier (West Valley, UT)

Elliott Bay Ineos Grenadier (Seattle, WA)

Ineos’ initial Grenadier launch focuses on the “Station Wagon”: a five-seater SUV with a BMW engine at its heart. There will eventually be a Quartermaster pickup as well as an EV. Overseas buyers also get a diesel powertrain option, but all we’ll get in North America is BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, putting out 282 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing for the Grenadier starts off at $71,500 and climbs to $79,190 before factoring in options, destination fees and taxes. Some extra-cost upgrades include BFGoodrich KO2 tires for $950, an $850 raised air intake, a $2,250 front and rear locking differential package and even a national flag plaque on the right-side fender for $95 (though you can’t get that with the snorkel).

Ineos offers a 5-year/60,000-mile “base warranty” for the powertrain components and a 3-year/60,000-mile paint warranty. Anti-perforation coverage lasts 12 years with unlimited mileage. The company rates the Grenadier at just 15 mpg combined (14 for the Trialmaster Edition), though it does have a 1-year servicing interval.