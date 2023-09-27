2024 Genesis GV80 Facelifts the SUV And Brings the Coupe to Life

The last we saw of the coupe-fied GV80 was technically a concept - now we're looking at the real deal

The Genesis GV80 gets notable updates for the 2024 model year, including a new Coupe model.

Genesis debuted the latest versions of the GV80 SUV and its sleeker Coupe sibling in South Korea Wednesday, with the latter making good on the concept we saw at the New York Auto Show earlier this year. Both models get a slight exterior refresh to the outgoing GV80, including a narrower and wider grille, updated lower fascia and vents and new wheel designs ranging between 20 and 22 inches. Around back, the SUV actually loses its exhaust outlets for the sake of a more “sophisticated” look, while the GV80 Coupe still gets quad exhaust pipes.

We don’t get the full-width LED taillights from the concept, which is a bummer, but the rear bumper does get black trim surrounding the rear diffuser to make it look a bit sportier.

Under the hood, the 2024 Genesis GV80 SUV gets the same two engines as before. As the base option, you get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The larger 3.5-liter turbocharged mill still manages 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

But, there is a more potent option for the GV80 Coupe, which borrows the high-output version of the 3.5-liter engine from the G90 sedan, which ups the output to 409 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Coupled with the extra power that comes from an electric supercharger, the Coupe also gets a fitting Sport+ driving mode that enhances (read: augments through the sound system) the exhaust note from “a large-displacement sports coupe”, in Genesis’ own words.

New year, new screens

Inside, the 2024 Genesis GV80 ditches the two-spoke steering wheel design in favor of a new, more conventional three-spoke unit. The formerly separated digital instrument cluster and infotainment screens have also been combined into a single 27-inch OLED display, as is fashionable these days. As a result, the GV80’s dashboard gets a simpler look. That said, the lower dashboard design and the center stack look largely the same, but you do get actual knobs to control volume and tuning. It’s almost as if automakers are learning their lesson about deleting those in the first place. Below those controls, the updated GV80 also gets a new wireless charging pad.

Entertainment doesn’t end with the front passengers, though. Those sitting on the second row also get their own 14.6-inch screens suspended from the front seatbacks, as well as classy quilted leather. The GV80 Coupe (shown above) gets a few different interior color options than the SUV, including two-tone options with contrast stitching and faux-carbon accents.

When is the 2024 Genesis GV80 coming and how much will it cost?

As always happens with the automaker’s South Korean reveals, we don’t have all the U.S.-specific information just yet. We should have more details in the coming weeks as we inch closer to the actual North American launch. Odds are the 2024 Genesis GV80 won’t stray too far from the current car’s $58,645 price tag. Opt for the GV80 Coupe, and you’ll likely have to shell out a few thousand more bucks.