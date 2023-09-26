2024 Toyota Corolla Goes Into Stealth Mode With Nightshade Trim

Yep, it’s another Toyota Nightshade model! This time, the Corolla Cross gets the treatment.

If you’re in the market for a small crossover, then the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is certainly one of the most sensible options for the money. It plays off the iconic Corolla name, is relatively cheap to buy at just under $30,000, and it gets up to 45 mpg to boot. The thing is, though…it doesn’t really move you, in the sense that some folks really want to run out and buy a certain car. You don’t have to be a supercar to still have some character, but the Corolla Cross — much like its standard, sedate sedan sibling — just doesn’t bring the pizzazz.

Ah, but Toyota has employed one special trick over the years to jazz up practically its entire lineup: Nightshade. Apart from just trying to sound cooler, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade joins the list with some gloss black elements to make the car look just a bit stealthier than your everyday model. So, you get 18-inch black wheels; black accents throughout the exterior including the lights, badging, mirror caps and roof; black door handles and a matching rear spoiler; and some black and red interior trim with red contrast stitching.

Under the hood, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Nightshade still packs the same 196 horsepower as before.

The Nightshade builds on the SE grade, giving you a decent list of standard equipment including an 8-inch touchscreen, LED lighting, a frameless rearview mirror with Homelink, roof rack, privacy glass and paddle shifters, as well as blind-spot monitoring. The top-end XSE still reserves some features like heated seats (and a power adjustable seat on the driver’s side) and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid lineup including the Nightshade is not available yet. The base S model starts at $29,320 including destination, though, and I wouldn’t expect MSRPs to shift much for the new model year. Based on the Corolla Hybrid sedan, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade should command about a $1,000 premium over the SE. So, expect it to land somewhere in the $31,500 to $32,000 range.

All versions of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (including the S, SE and XSE) will be on dealer lots this winter.