2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe Gets a Four-Cylinder Revamp, Including the GLC63 S

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The C-Class’ SUV cousin sees similar changes to its AMG coupe models.

Following the new C-Class and standard GLC’s revamp, the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe now joins the lineup in mid-range “43” and high-performance “63 S” forms. Although, instead of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powering the top-dog model, the GLC63 S E Performance arrives for the 2025 model year with a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Mercedes is using the same powertrain here as they did in the smaller C-Class sedan. Keep in mind, though, this particular four-cylinder engine is no slouch. The 2.0-liter M139 engine powers the 2024 GLC43 on its own (with a 48-volt mild hybrid system), where it puts out 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 (white, top) and 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance (gray, bottom).

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance gets a larger turbocharger, bumping up the four-pots standalone output by 53 horsepower. Add in a 201-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle, and your total power figure rises to 671 horsepower and a whopping 752 lb-ft of torque, which beats the old V8-powered 63 S models by a wide margin, at least on paper. Despite the higher numbers, plenty of folks are skeptical of Mercedes’ decision to ditch V8s, leading to a short-lived rumor that executives made a behind-the-scenes decision to resurrect the iconic engines in a few years’ time. (Spoiler alert: They didn’t. That’s not happening, and these GLC Coupes are more evidence.)

Even with four-pot power, the GLC43 manages the 0-60 sprint in 4.7 seconds. The volcanically powerful GLC63 S, on the other hand, can charge to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, which isn’t bad at all for a big, heavy coupe-ish SUV. Both models use Mercedes-AMG’s “Speedshift” 9-speed automatic transmission to put their power down to all four wheels.

The AMG models get upgraded brakes as well as adaptive damping, though they do still ride on steel coils rather than air suspension.

More upgrades for the AMG models

Like all other AMG models, the updated GLC gets a bespoke grille, bumper, spoiler, exhaust and diffuser at the rear. Step inside, and you’re treated to a sporty-feeling interior updated to match the rest of the C-Class/GLC lineup. You get two distinct displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment screen, as well as Mercedes-AMG’s split-spoke steering wheel. The AMG models, for their part, get a version finished in Nappa leather (the GLC43 is leather only) and microfiber with a flat bottom.

Other AMG-specific optional interior upgrades include sport Nappa leather seats, illuminated door sills and embossed AMG logos in the headrests.

Pricing is not available just yet, but we should get more information closer to each car’s respective launch next year. The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 will arrive first, with the GLC63 S E Performance coming later on (again, for the 2025 model year).