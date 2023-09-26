Porsche Dusts Off “S E-Hybrid” Model for 2024 Cayenne SUV

The S E-Hybrid slots between the base model and the far more expensive Turbo

(Images: Porsche)

Porsche brings back the S E-Hybrid to expand the new-generation Cayenne’s electrified offerings.

If you’re looking for a hybrid SUV but absolutely must have more than 500 horsepower, this could be your answer. After a five-year hiatus, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid reintroduces the mid-range hybrid model. While Porsche already debuted the base, 463-horsepower E-Hybrid and the monstrous 729-horsepower Turbo E-Hybrid, this model splits the difference on gas-hybrid power with 512 horsepower.

Like the other models, the S E-Hybrid uses a 25.9-kWh (gross capacity) battery pack. The car’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine manages 348 horsepower on its own and pairs up to a 174-horsepower electric motor. Porsche says the mid-range hybrid Cayenne can manage 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, which is slightly faster than the base model and 0.9 seconds slower than the Turbo E-Hybrid.

Available as either a conventional SUV or a coupe, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid brings a few choice upgrades. You get 20-inch wheels, quad exhaust outlets, LED headlights with automatic high-beams and the Sport Chrono package including the steering wheel-mounted drive mode switch as standard equipment.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid starts off at $100,750, or about $7,400 higher than the base E-Hybrid. If you want the S E-Hybrid Coupe, plan to add another $4,900 onto that price tag (or $104,650). Some folks may scoff at the six-figure price tag, but keep in mind that is still significantly less expensive than the $148,550 Turbo E-Hybrid.

Dealers can order the S E-Hybrid now, while deliveries will start in November.