Hyundai, Kia Recall 3.4 Million Cars That May Pose Urgent Fire Risk

Impacted Hyundai and Kia owners are urged to park their cars outside, where possible.
The two automakers issued recall campaigns covering a wide range of models throughout their lineup over the past decade. In total, nearly 3.4 million vehicles could have defective hydraulic components that could leak, cause an electrical short and start a fire.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Hyundai’s recall (23V-651) covers 1,730,192 cars built between 2009 and 2014.
Kia’s recall (23V-652) includes 1,642,551 vehicles ranging between model years 2010 and 2015. Both companies estimate that 1% of these 3.4 million vehicles actually have an issue, but they strongly advise all affected owners to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles and structures until they get into the dealership for repair.
Hyundai vehicles impacted under recall 23V-651:
|Model (Years)
|# of units affected
|Build dates
|Accent (2012-2015)
|240,589
|March 5, 2011 to October 31, 2014
|Azera (2012-2015)
|29,232
|November 29, 2011 to October 31,2014
|Elantra (2011-2015)
|777,145
|October 29, 2010 to November 13, 2014
|Elantra Coupe (2013-2015)
|22,381
|March 16, 2012 to October 30, 2014
|Equus (2014-2015)
|6,013
|April 12, 2013 to October 29, 2014
|Genesis Coupe (2011-2015)
|51,789
|September 1, 2010 to October 31, 2014
|Santa Fe (2013-2015)
|45,322
|October 17, 2012 to October 31, 2014
|Santa Fe Sport (2013)
|75,554
|July 12, 2012 to June 15, 2013
|Tucson (2010-2013)
|170,402
|December 8, 2009 to August 9, 2012
|Tucson Fuel Cell (2015)
|60
|April 28, 2014 to October 23, 2014
|Sonata Hybrid (2011-2015)
|83,213
|December 2, 2010 to October 31, 2014
|Veloster (2012-2015)
|116,911
|July 2, 2011 to October 31, 2014
|Veracruz (2010-2012)
|23,840
|December 24, 2009 to August 9, 2012
Hyundai told the NHTSA that this recall centers around the ABS module. According to the defect report, affected modules “can leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short over time. An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.” Owners may notice smoke from the engine compartment, a burning or melting odor or an illumination of the ABS light in the gauge cluster.
As for why the issue can take this long to manifest itself: “Certain ABS motor shaft O-ring material formulations may be susceptible to physical changes over time due to varying factors, including vehicle ABS specifications or the presence of foreign contaminants in the brake fluid.”
Kia vehicles impacted under recall 23V-652:
|Model (Years)
|# of units affected
|Build dates
|Borrego (2010-2019)
|62 (only sold in U.S. territories)
|November 27, 2009 to June 14, 2018
|Cadenza (2014-2016)
|30,362
|February 1, 2013 to January 7, 2016
|Forte/Forte Koup (2010-2013)
|179,051
|August 18, 2010 to March 22, 2013
|K900 (2015-2018)
|5,015
|December 18, 2013
|Optima (built in South Korea; 2011-2015)
|148,753
|August 12, 2010 to July 23, 2015
|Optima (built in Georgia, USA; 2012-2013)
|234,629
|August 12, 2011 to July 11, 2013
|Optima Hybrid (2011-2013)
|21,891
|February 15, 2011 to December 12, 2013
|Rio (2012-2017)
|207,746
|June 21, 2011 to March 31, 2017
|Sorento
|397,163
|March 3, 2010 to June 14, 2013
|Soul
|143,615
|May 26, 2009 to October 7, 2013
|Rondo
|1,484 (sold in U.S.)
|September 19, 2009 to July 30, 2010
|Rondo
|112 (only sold in U.S. territories)
|July 21, 2010 to February 9, 2011
Kia’s report to the NHTSA says their cars’ Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) “experiences an electrical short-circuit condition that results in excessive current.” Again, owners may experience a burning or melting smell, smoke from the engine compartment or a check engine/ABS light in the gauge cluster.
Both companies say they will begin notifying owners about the problem in November 2023. Owners will need to take their cars to their local dealer for a fix, where technicians will replace the ABS fuses with a lower amperage fuse to limit the current of the ABS module to inhibit a fire, even if the O-rings leak. The automakers’ ABS motor shaft O-ring supplier changed the material formulation between late 2014 and early 2015 in its South Korean and U.S manufacturing plants.
Owners can check Hyundai’s recall website, Kia’s recall website or the NHTSA website for more information.