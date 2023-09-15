How Much Is the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo? Unofficial Info Says It May Start At $66,085

This could be a preview of just how much you’ll have to shell out for a 2024 Nissan Z Nismo.

Since its debut in late July, we’ve been curious exactly how much the high-performance Nissan Z Nismo will cost. After all, it goes up against cars like the $59,940 Toyota Supra and the $63,200 BMW M2 Coupe, among others. A member of the New Nissan Z forum noted potential pricing for the 2024 Z lineup including the Nismo, though it’s important to note the manufacturer has not yet confirmed pricing in an official statement — that should be right around the corner.

The poster is a popular discussion starter on the forum, though they do not allude to or explicitly state where they found this information. While the numbers are fairly reasonable, it’s also a good idea to take them with a grain of salt because they may not be accurate, or may actually change prior to Nissan’s official pricing announcement, whenever that happens.

In the post, 2024 Nissan Z pricing will supposedly start at $43,305 (including $1,095 destination) for the base Sport model.

That’s up $1,220 from the 2023 car, which doesn’t sound outside the realm of possibility. Like before, you tack another $10,000 onto that figure, and you arrive at the $53,305 Nissan Z Performance. The Performance adds in extra goodies like a 1.5-way limited-slip differential, 19-inch Rays forged alloy wheels, front and rear spoilers, Akebono 4-piston front brake calipers with 14-inch rotors and a Bose premium audio system.

But what about the Nissan Z Nismo? Again, according to this post, Nissan plans to add another $12,780 onto the Performance’s price tag. So, before destination, the starting MSRP is $64,990 (with destination, the Nismo comes out to $66,085).

You do get 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft from the Nissan Z Nismo, as well as some chassis stiffening that should make it even sharper to drive than the Performance. Is it worth another $12,000 beyond the Performance, not to mention the insane dealer markups we’re likely to see? That I’m not so sure about. Keep in mind, Nissan’s hottest new Z is the heaviest car of the bunch at 3,704 pounds, and it does not come with a 6-speed manual transmission. Much to the chagrin of keen sports car owners everywhere, a 6-speed manual isn’t an option here.

To compete against the Toyota Supra, it stands to reason Nissan would price the Z Nismo closer to the $60,000 mark. $66,085 isn’t on another planet from that figure, but it does translate to a 10% hike over its main rival.

We’ll have more information soon, and we should also get to drive the Nissan Z Nismo to see if it’s actually worth whatever Nissan does decide to charge for it.