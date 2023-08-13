Ask Nathan: Is the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Any Good, Give me Liberty, and Death of a Titan?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is the (mostly-all-new) 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe any good?

Why did you guy a Jeep Liberty?

Why did they have to kill the Nissan Titan?

The first question comes from a Hyundai fan who wants to know if the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is as good as it looks.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) Wow, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks so cool!

So when the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe comes out, will you think about buying one of those too? I was pretty happy when you bought the Santa Cruz because it’s something people like me can afford. My 2010 Hyundai Tucson is getting pretty close to 175 thousand miles and things are starting to fall apart. I don’t mind cause it is one of the most reliable cars I’ve ever owned.

I’m a big Hyundai fan and I dislike all the hate I see online. Every time you review a Hyundai there are tons of people yelling that they will die or burst into flame and are unreliable. Man I hate that and I know from personal experience that they build solid cars. My mom’s 2008 Sonata has over 200,000 miles on it and it has the same engine and transmission!

So Nathan. Can you tell me if the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is as good as it looks? Also can you tell the guys that I am a huge fan and I’m wondering when you will do a adventure video with crossovers like the Tucson or a Nissan Rogue? That would be so cool!

A: I think the design of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe took a lot of people by surprise.

Unfortunately, I have yet to drive the new Santa Fe, so I can only talk about its new design. Still, we can make a few logical assumptions based on some of these updates. Keep in mind: while a lot of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is new, the powertrain is basically a rehash of the old one. Still, the efficiency numbers on both are expected to improve.

The 277 horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four still makes 311 lb-ft of torque. It’s connected to a (hopefully improved) eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Santa Fe Hybrid, which has a 1.6-liter turbo engine mated to an electric motor, makes 177 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. This one is bolted to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive (AWD) should be available across the lineup.

In my experience, both powertrains were more than adequate for day-to-day driving in the previous Santa Fe. I would like more torque if they are serious about its off-road pretenses. While I won’t hold my breath for more power yet, (a near-future PHEV may be in the wings) I think they will build an off-road-ish version like the XRT Concept. Don’t expect lockers, or anything like the Ford Bronco Sport, but it may have an updated off-road system, along with the other XRT kit.

One thing I can say, without a doubt: the design language is a huge positive. For one thing, they made it larger in almost every dimension. That includes a 1.9-inch-lobger wheelbase (110.8-inches), which should help the ride, but it also makes for a more useable interior. That wheelbase is still about two-inches shorter than a current Toyota Highlander. Which could mean a better turn radius.

Check out (this) post about the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe for more details.

I like the large, flat exterior design, and the interior is fabulous. Outward vision might be best-in-class, and the seat comfort is outstanding. It certainly has a LR3 feel to it, yet it has its own personality. I totally dig the design.

With that being said: I simply do not need a family hauler any more. Getting older means less children to haul around – for now. If I had a brood and needed a transport, this new Satan Fe would be on that list. That is – IF – it drives as good as it looks, and it’s priced competitively.

We should know a lot more by (or before) Thanksgiving 2023!

The next question comes from a few YouTube statements regarding our newest “Cheap Jeep” series.

Q: (Via: YouTube – several comments) $6200 for a dodge nitro with low range and jeep badges. he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed is he. – 6226superhurricane

Not cheap and u over payed. – sleepe8050

Those 3.7’a in the liberty’s are straight trash. Along with the rest of it. Dumped $1000’s into my girlfriends liberty only to have the engine blow up right after. Looked for another with a good engine and dozens all had blown engines. Too. Typical dodge. – ajmedeiros77

Jeep Liberty’s are by far one of the worst jeeps ever made. – KKJK382

Am I the only one that thinks 3k + for a 200k mile kj liberty is too much, especially from an auction? – HannaBarbaria

A: For the most part, the comments were positive, but these examples seem to occupy a similar theme.

First, let me explain how this process went down: we all had a limited window to buy a vehicle, which explains the cock-up between Andre and I buying similar vehicles.

At the time, there were no XJs available, because – I wanted one! Recently, good examples became more expensive, and even the auction prices are getting out of hand. Speaking of pricing getting “out of hand;” yes, prices for ANY used vehicle have gone up as much as 30-percent. That’s since the beginning of the pandemic/2019.

In an effort to make an interesting video, we agreed that the Jeep Liberty (both generation) sold millions worldwide, so they were popular. As such, they might interest viewers. Despite being despised by many, there’s a large contingent of owners/fans who swear its better than many think.

I’ve driven both generations of Liberty on and off-road, when new. Press events, extended car loans and even a few visits to dealerships, I’ve driven just about every type. Hell, I even teste the CRD version!

I will admit, I was never a fan.

Some of the hate comes from people who have never driven a Jeep Liberty. In addition, there are a lot of sour XJ fans who lament the fact that it was replaced by the Liberty. I’ll be honest: I was one of them. It all had to do with off-road capability, which I felt the old Cherokee was superior to the Liberty. With that being said, I rarely took in to account the on-road ride of the Liberty – which was far superior.

Regardless of everyone’s prejudice, from 2001 – 2012, Jeep sold well over one-million KJ and KKs in the United States alone. As such, why not let us play with them? Why not see if they explode on the trail, cost us tons of $$$ to fix, or fail even before they get to Moab?

Maybe, just maybe – they will surprise you.

This last question comes from a viewer who is upset about the upcoming discontinuation of the Nissan Titan.

Q: (Twitter “X” @NathanAdlen) Never hated the Nissan Titan, but I never thought they cared enough about it to give it a fighting chance.

I know a guy who has a 2018 with a ton of miles and he says its the best truck hes ever owned. It sure has a lot of stuff for the money and it sounds real good. I’ll still keep my 2008 Toyota Tundra forever though. He seems kind of hurt that its going away. SMH

– BennyG17

A: I know, it kind of hurts me too. Still, it’s not much of a surprise.

If you look at the comments from the below video, you’ll find similar sentiments. Some people swear that they weren’t very good trucks, but in my experience, they were pretty stout. Hell, if I needed a half-ton truck, and the price was right, I would definitely rock a Titan. I’m in love with that 5.6-liter V8, and like the way it handles.

I’m sad to see it go.

If you want to read about its demise, head over to TFLtruck.com.

Let’s pour one out for the Titan.