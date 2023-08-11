More Details on the Fisker Rōnin Reveal Huge Power (And a Huge Price Tag)

(Images: Fisker Inc.)

Fisker, maker of the Ocean and PEAR SUVs, debuted its Rōnin halo car this week.

Right now, the California-based EV startup is working to get its Ocean crossover out to customers, but it also debuted three of its upcoming vehicles meant to join the lineup in the coming years. The smaller, less expensive Pear is one of the highlights as is the Alaska truck, but this halo takes the cake: the Rōnin. Yes, it’s named after that Ronin.

Apart from actually debuting its halo model, though, Fisker revealed some more specific information about the upcoming Rōnin including when it’s coming and how much it will cost. I hope you’re sitting down, because this sporty looking little number will cost you a small fortune.

One of the reasons why is its rarity: Fisker will only build 999 examples of this car. Deliveries are set to kick off later in 2025, delivering what CEO Henrik Fisker suggests is a phenomenal GT car for the driving enthusiasts, offering a foil to high-performance SUVs dominating every other automaker’s lineup. If you want the privilege of owning one in a couple years, you’ll have to set aside a cool $385,000. And no, I didn’t sneak an extra zero in there.

The supercar-priced Fisker offers supercar performance, at least on paper

Of course, you should expect either mind-bending luxury or performance for that price. Perhaps both. Fortunately, Fisker at least claims the Rōnin covers all the performance bases. It packs a triple-motor powertrain with 1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a 0-60 time of exactly 2 seconds. That’s partially down to the car’s aluminum space frame construction and carbon fiber wheels, among other weight-saving measures. As for top speed, Fisker claims the Rōnin will manage up to 170 mph.

Apart from blistering performance on par with the yet-to-launch Tesla Roadster, Fisker says the Rōnin may get up to 600 miles on a charge. That said, we don’t know any specific technical information around the battery capacity, DC fast-charging capability, or most of the other aspects that come with owning an EV.

Inside, the Fisker Rōnin packs appropriately concept-like touches, like a funky steering wheel setup, ambient lighting and a 17.1-inch infotainment screen. Other supercar-like touches include butterfly doors front and rear, as well as a retractable carbon fiber hardtop. As you’d expect, those two elements play into that wincingly high price tag.

We’ll have to see what happens, as Fisker still clearly has some hurdles to clear before the Rōnin becomes a reality. The company didn’t even announce where it plans to build its halo car, so the focus is clearly toward the more down-to-earth models (as it probably should be), like the Ocean and the Pear.

All that said, we’ll keep an eye on Fisker’s developments and post updates on what happens with the Rōnin, including if it does get delayed past that targeted later-2025 launch date.