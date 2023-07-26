Whoa: The All-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Retro Cool!

We are about six days away from the official world debut of the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser for the U.S. / North American market. Toyota fans everywhere cannot wait to see this latest SUV in all of its glory. The official debut time is August 1, 2023, at 9:20 pm EST. While this image is a teaser, we can see several important new styling cues. Let’s take a close look.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

We do not have any official specifications at this time, so all we can do is look at the teaser images and make educated guesses as to what the next Land Cruiser will be like, what will power it, and how much it will cost.

This newest teaser image offers a look at a squared-off front end with a “TOYOTA” script on a mesh grille. This is a nod to Toyota SUVs of the past, as well as the current TRD Pro models. The image shows what appear to be small fog lamps, a front-facing camera near the lower part of the grille, and air inlets on the side of the body for front brake cooling and/or an air curtain effect. If I squint a little, these Land Cruiser headlights remind me of the new GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV design (which is not a bad thing).

2024 Lexus GX

We think it’s based on the same platform as the new 2024 Lexus GX 550 that was recently unveiled. The new GX is a body-on-frame SUV, which has a lot in common with the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, 2023 Lexus LX, Toyota Land Cruiser 300-Series, the new Toyota Tundra, and the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma. It is the new TNGA-F platform that can support vehicles of different lengths and widths. It’s a fully boxed steel frame that can accommodate an independent front suspension and a multi-link coil-sprung solid rear axle suspension.

The new GX 550 is powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that is also available in the Tundra and Sequoia. We think the upcoming 2024 Land Cruiser will use the same power plant. It may also offer an optional or standard hybrid system. All new 2023+ Sequoia SUVs come with a standard gas/electric hybrid system, so the new Land Cruiser may do the same.

The 2024+ Land Cruiser may be offered with or without a small third row of seats. It will likely have a tow rating which is in line with the 8,000 lbs that the new GX 550 is capable of.

What about the price? The current 2023 Lexus GX starts near the $60,000 mark. The current new 2023 Toyota Sequoia also starts at about the same $60,000. There are many would-be competitors that have approximately the same starting price in the $60K-$70K range. I am talking about the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, INEOS Grenadier, Rivian R1S, and others.

The starting price of the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will likely put it well above the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. Although, you can configure a $85K+ Bronco Raptor or a $90k+ Wrangler 392 with ease.

Toyota will have to be careful as to not cannibalize its own sales of the GX, LX, 4Runner, and Sequoia. Stay tuned next week as we bring you all the latest in-person Land Cruiser videos and specs.