The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger Get One More Limited-Run Mopar Package Before Production Ends

(Images: Stellantis | Mopar)

If you missed out on the ‘Last Call’, here’s another special edition for you.

We’re closing in on the last six months of Dodge Charger and Challenger production before the current models roll into the history books — but that isn’t stopping Mopar from rolling out this limited-run package for the U.S. and Canada. Stellantis announced Tuesday that just 440 total units will be available (220 of each car), with 400 going to American buyers and 40 making their way to our northerly neighbors.

Rather than rolling out individual special edition packages for each car (like the limited ‘Last Call’ models did), Mopar is offering buyers an option of either of its two muscle cars for this $3,995 package. In that respect, then, either option gets you the same content: Pitch Black paint, matte black graphics with Mopar Blue strips on the hood, roof and decklid, as well as the same blue on the grille badge and brake calipers. You also get forged 20-by-11-inch carbon-black wheels, body-color fender flares and a Mopar package-exclusive carbon fiber decklid spoiler.

The Mopar models build on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody cars

Each of the 440 cars see similar content to what you can get on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody. That includes the 6.4-liter 392 Hemi V8 putting out 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Since the Mopar package goes on top of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, you can spec your limited edition with either the Tremec 6-speed manual transmission or the ZF-based 8HP70 8-speed automatic. Go for the Charger, however, and you’ll only be able to get the automatic.

The Mopar package includes the Alpine Audio Group for both cars, as well as the Carbon Suede Interior Package. The Plus Package also comes as part of the equation, bringing in a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, heated/ventilated Nappa leather and Alcantara seats with Scat Pack logos, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, a stitched dashboard panel and Mopar locking lug nuts.

Based on current pricing, the MSRP for the 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with the Mopar package should start around $59,850, including destination and the $1,000 gas guzzler tax. For the Charger with the Mopar package, the MSRP should land around $61,915, if you’re able to lock in one of the limited-run units at the MSRP.

Production for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger Mopar models start in September. FCA expects to kick off deliveries in October, just before the Brampton, Ontario plant shuts down production on December 31.