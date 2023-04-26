2024 Land Rover Defender Lineup Adds More V8 Options and ‘Outbound’ Special Model

Head over to the Build & Price page, and you'll have even more options than before

The 2024 Land Rover Defender lineup expands the available options for the supercharged V8 as well as an ‘Outbound’ special edition model.

This ‘Outbound’ model seats five passengers (deleting the third row) and brings in unique appearance features with 20- or 22-inch wheels .

. The V8 option also now extends to the Defender 130 in a lower-output form called the ‘P500’. The entry-level V8 option is available on the Defender 110, providing a lower price point if you’re willing to give up a bit of power.

Land Rover’s entire 2024 Defender lineup is available to order right now.

The 2024 Land Rover Defender aims to reach a wider number of buyers than ever.

While there aren’t any more wheelbase variants this year (you still get the 90, 110 or 130), JLR published a host of new details on an expanded range of options should you be in the market for a new Defender.

First up is the special edition shown in the images here: the ‘Outbound’. It’s based on the long-wheelbase 130, but actually only seats five passengers rather than the usual seven. Since the third row is gone, this is an option for adventurous types who need more cargo space rather than more people-hauling capability. The 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound only comes with the 3.0-liter mild hybrid inline-six and 20- or 22-inch wheels on Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires. You also get some cool-looking matte paint, rubber floor protection, rear color-matched side panels for accessories (replacing the rear windows) extra storage cubbies and latch points for cargo. The $85,975-and-up Outbound is only available in four colors: Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Fuji White or Santorini Black.

The other major news is the expanded availability of Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8. There’s now a lower-power version available for the 130 as well as the 110, the latter of which already had the full 518-horsepower option. This version produces 493 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Only grey or black paint colors match up to the V8, though, and the engine will bring in a price hike for the 130. The cheapest 130 with a V8 engine is $118,075. Although, another way to look at it is a lower-cost option for the 110 (at $94,475).

Other changes for the 2024 Land Rover Defender lineup

If you’re looking for a more true-to-form Defender, the $600 County Exterior Pack is an option for the 110 model. That adds in 20-inch gloss white wheels as well as blue or white graphics, a blue roof and a blue tailgate as an homage to the old-school Defender County.

The 2024 Land Rover Defender 90, the two-door version, doesn’t see any major changes for the new model year. However, JLR says it improved second-row seat access “parachute grab handle”, a quick fold and glide front passenger seat and a new 40/20/40 rear setup (with a center armrest).

Land Rover’s full 2024 Defender lineup is available to order right now. Across the entire range, pricing runs from $57,875 to $120,075 for the fully-loaded 110 P525 with the most potent V8 engine.