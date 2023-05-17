We Finally Know How Much the Ineos Grenadier Costs in the U.S.

(Images: Ineos Automotive)

You’ve all been eager to see more of this boxy British SUV, and now we know one of the most important pieces.

Just ahead of opening the order books on May 31, we finally have pricing information for the hotly anticipated Ineos Grenadier. Of all the cars you guys reach out to us about, this is one of the most common, so it helps to know exactly how much you’ll have to pay to grab one before they actually hit U.S. later this year and Canada in early 2024.

So, here’s the bottom line: The Grenadier kicks off at $71,500 here in the U.S. For our friends north of the border, you’ll have to shell out $91,929 CAD if you want to get one in your driveway. This retro-styled SUV is certainly asking a premium over the base Land Rover Defender, although JLR has taken a more luxurious path with its new-era SUV.

Here, Ineos harkens back to the times of Land Rover’s older Series SUVs and Defender, just with a BMW engine under the hood. The 2024 Ineos Grenadier will be available in either a base configuration, a Trailmaster Edition or a Fieldmaster Edition. Both the latter options start at $79,190, and the decision ultimately boils down to whether you want a hardcore off-roader or more of a comfortable lifestyle rig. The Trailmaster, for its part, offers up front and rear lockers, an auxiliary battery and a snorkel. As for the Fieldmaster, you get more creature comforts like leather seats, carpeted floors and safari windows that pop up at the front.

While you can put your name down for a new Ineos Grenadier on May 31, priority will go to existing reservation holders. Globally, the company plans to back each SUV it sells with a five-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty. Beyond that, you’ll get a three-year warranty for the paint and accessories and a 12-year anti-perforation warranty for the ladder-frame chassis and body components.

When will we actually test the Grenadier?

Each time we do get an email about Ineos’ creation, it usually contains a question to the effect of, “when are you actually going to drive it?” We’re working with Ineos to make that happen and we should get you more information about the Grenadier later this summer.