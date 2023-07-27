Revamped Kia Sorento Brings a Mid-Cycle Update with EV9-Like Headlights

The new Sorento is still fairly fresh, but Kia just debuted a facelifted version that resembles its larger sibling.

We’ve had the current-generation Kia Sorento for about three years now, but the automaker revealed its mid-cycle update to one of its most popular SUVs in South Korea this week. There are a couple takeaways worth mentioning with this debut: This announcement comes shortly after its Hyundai Santa Fe counterpart debuted in Korea, and one clear goal with the styling is to bring the Sorento into line with the brand’s most recent all-new model, the electric EV9. It’s clear this design language should make its way into more Kia models as the brand cycles through its lineup.

Sticking with the front end, the facelifted Kia Sorento incorporates the LED headlights with daytime running lights that cut into the grille. The Sorento still features the brand’s mainstay tiger-nose grille, while designers squared off much of the lower fascia and added a couple vents in for good measure. Most revamps include new wheel designs as well as front and rear-end changes, and the Sorento is no exception, showing off a new wheel style here.

You’ll notice more substantial changes once you look inside the updated Sorento.

Kia simplified the dashboard layout, swapping the old digital cluster and infotainment setup for a single curved bezel, housing two 12.3-inch displays. Again, a design element that borrows from the EV9, though there does not appear to be a set of climate controls displayed between the two screens. Instead, Kia uses a single bank of touch-sensitive switches from the EV6 that pulls double duty as media or climate controls, with the option near the left-side dial to change between the two. Instead of blockier HVAC vents like what you see on the outer edges, Kia also incorporated slimmer vents in the center like you get in the EV6.

Another significant change that’s filtering down to more Kia and Hyundai models from the Genesis brand is a fingerprint authentication system. You’ll be able to provide your biometric information to start the car, make payments through integrated apps and even put the car in valet mode.

Any other details?

At the moment, Kia did not disclose information for the North American market version of the updated Sorento. We’ll find out more about what we’re getting in the coming months, after Kia makes a pricing announcement for the Korean market next month. It will launch over there first with a range of powertrains, followed by North America and Europe.

If Kia sticks with the current range of engines, expect a 2.5-liter gas engine without hybrid assistance putting out 191 horsepower in naturally aspirated form, or 281 horsepower in its turbocharged version. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid options may also be in the cards, though it’s still unclear what exactly we’ll see from launch.

As for when we actually see the facelifted Kia Sorento, we can expect it to land over here either as a 2024 or 2025 model. That designation will depend on whether it arrives around summer time or closer to fall or winter next year.