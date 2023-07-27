2024 Ford Bronco Sport Drops Base Model, Adds Free Wheeling Special Edition and Black Appearance Package

First it was the Heritage Edition, but now the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling offers another throwback.

Ford announced its 2024 model year updates for the Bronco Sport crossover this week, including the new special edition, a Black Appearance package and no more base trim. Thanks to that last change, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport effectively gets around $2,000 more expensive to start. The entry-level trim is now the Big Bend, which starts at $32,825.

The Bronco Sport Free Wheeling changes up the car’s look to reflect an option available on various Fords including the original Bronco and the F-Series in 1977. Here, you get fantastically retro stripes on the sides with a Bronco script on the lower portion. You also get new 17-inch wheels with red accents around the spokes. It may be a bit over-the-top for some peoples’ tastes, but you will still have the Heritage Edition if you want to go that route for virtually the same price.

You get the same gradient stripes on the inside, too.

Step inside, and the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling brings the same stripes to the seats. Yellow, orange and red accent stitching appear throughout the interior, while you also get red accents on the center stack and door cards. Each Free Wheeling even gets a plaque on the center console, which is a nice touch if you want something that feels a bit special.

Since it’s based on the Big Bend, this Free Wheeling model still gets the turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. The smaller mill produces 181 horsepower and mates up to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The larger, more potent 2.0-liter EcoBoost is only available on the Badlands, unless Ford adds special editions at the top end of the lineup in due time.

If you’re interested in the Bronco Sport Free Wheeling, prices start at $35,325.

The Black Appearance Package adds another styling option

There’s bright and colorful, then there’s something a bit more stealthy. The $1,750 Black Appearance package is also only available on the Big Bend. Ford says you also cannot spec it with either the Black Diamond Off-Road Package or the Shadow Black. Their configurator does actually let you pair the black paint scheme with this appearance package though, strangely.

For the extra cash, the Black Apparance package does exactly what its name implies. You get blacked out Bronco lettering on the grille, matte black decals and matching 17-inch wheels. The roof is black, as are the exterior badges and the bucking bronco embroidered into the seats.

Rounding out the rest of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport changes, there are two new colors available. Azure Gray and Desert Sand join the color palette, though you can’t pair either of those with the Free Wheeling. You can get the Black Appearance package with those colors, though.