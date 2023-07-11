Is the New Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV the Ultimate Midsize SUV? There’s No Denying It’s WICKED Fast!

(Images: Mercedes-Benz (European model shown))

Mercedes-Benz flew me to California to test the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. It’s amazing to drive. But…

I truly liked driving the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, but I just didn’t like looking at it. I’m sorry, but I have a hard time with vehicles that are designed to look bland. Yes, the exterior design was sculpted to cheat the wind, while maintaining full utility. So were other, better looking creations.

I have an issue with the fact that, if you put a non-AMG EQE next to this one, there’s very little that differentiates them. Sure, wheels and badging help, but not much.

Fortunately, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV drives like a dream!

Man, I loved driving this thing. AMG and Mercedes-Benz managed to build something that belies the way it looks in terms of dynamics. It feels strong, and fairly connected to the ground. That’s rare for any electric vehicle. The AMG Active Ride Control, which works with the 4MATIC+ system, and the four-wheel steering – is amazing. All of the systems are seamless, keeping poorly disciplined drives (like me) on the right path, no matter what.

Launching the EQE is a treat, thanks to the AMG’s “authentic” sound experience. Yeah, I know it’s kind of a gimmick, but it made me laugh out loud, and it enhanced the experience for me too. It sounds like a futuristic space ship when you launch – if you want, and it’s right out of Tomorrow Land at Disneyland.

Other tidbits…

The seats are remarkably comfortable. They’re better than the Tesla Model Y, as is their fit and finish. As for infotainment, you get the MBUX Hyperscreen mixed with head-up display. Basically, you get three screens under one glass plate on the dashboard, and a large head-up display to boot. It takes time to master, but the feel is ultra-modern, with a dash of European (German) whimsy.

This is a very easy vehicle to drive daily, with less of an EV stigma than most; however, it has a limited range compared with its contemporaries. Sure, both electric motors combine to make 677 horsepower, but that 90.6-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack is good for about 230-250 miles. That’s according to my projections as we drove.

Pricing and other bits have yet to be announced, but we’re expecting pricing to start north of $90,000. The base model EQE starts at $79,000.

Watch the video and let us know what you think!