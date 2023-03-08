2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Pricing Revealed, Starts at $79,050

You can get either the EQE 350 or the 500 at launch

Mercedes-Benz announced official pricing for the EQE SUV, a smaller sibling to the full-size EQS SUV.

Interestingly, both the rear-wheel drive EQS 350+ and the dual-motor 350 4Matic will be offered at the same starting price.

Mercedes builds the EQE SUV and its battery pack in Alabama, qualifying this model for the revamped $7,500 tax credit.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will arrive at dealers this spring.

Pricing for the 2024 EQE SUV comes in about $3,000 higher than the sedan.

Mercedes-Benz continues to build out its fully electric lineup, including the mid-size EQE SUV. Roman went hands-on with the EQE 350 and its AMG-branded counterpart last October, but now we know how much this model will actually cost, thanks to the company’s official announcement Wednesday.

Like the EQE sedan, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV launches in three variants (excluding the AMG version). The rear-wheel drive, single-motor EQE 350+ kicks off the range, followed by the dual-motor 350 4Matic and the more powerful EQE 500 4Matic.

The “Plus” part of the base 350+ nods to its rear electric motor, putting out 288 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. That model starts off at $79,050, including Mercedes’ $1,150 destination fee. (Quick aside: It does suck having to pay that destination fee, but for a luxury automaker that sort of ask is downright reasonable compared to some other automakers in recent years).

What’s really interesting with this car is when you step into the dual-motor, all-wheel drive 4Matic. Not only can you get a bump in torque to 564 lb-ft, but it actually costs the exact same $79,050 as the rear-wheel drive version. Mercedes notes the similar pricing as a value proposition, where you can weigh having all-wheel drive (certainly useful in snowier regions) against greater driving range from the EQE SUV’s 90.6-kWh battery.

At the top end, the EQE 500 4Matic adds even more grunt, offering up 536 horsepower and 633 lb-ft.

You can also choose one of three trims

Beyond picking a powertrain, the real difference in content comes down to which of three trim levels you select. For each of the prices noted above, you’ll get the Premium trim. That includes heated seats, the MBUX navigation system, a parking package with a surround-view camera, heated front seats, a panoramic roof, Burmester sound system and 64-color ambient lighting. The EQE 500 4Matic SUV, for its part, also gets the AMG Line appearance package, 20-inch wheels, leather seats and 10-degree rear-axle steering as standard equipment.

The mid-level Exclusive trim costs $81,150 for the EQE 350+/EQE 350 4Matic, and $92,750 for the EQE 500. That adds in all the Premium’s features, plus Mercedes’ augmented reality navigation feature. You also get “Active Ambient Light”, as well as the Driver Assistance Package which bundles in an automatic lane change function.

At the top end, there’s the Pinnacle trim ($85,000 for the EQE 350+ and 4Matic/$96,600 for the EQE 500). Stepping up to the most expensive option gets you quad-zone climate control, a head-up display, a 100-watt USB-C package, Mercedes’ “”Digital Light” package that “Digital Light” headlight package, three-pointed star puddle lights and the “Air Balance” package (a HEPA air filter-equipped HVAC system).

Check out more on the new EQE SUV below:

Update 3/8/2023: Mercedes-Benz provided updated pricing for the EQS SUV in Pinnacle trim — the pricing above is correct as of Wednesday evening. Sorry for any confusion.