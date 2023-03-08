NHTSA Investigates 120,000 Tesla Model Ys for Steering Wheels That Could Fall Off While Driving

One driver reported the issue happening within a few days of their purchase

(Images: Tesla)

The NHTSA is looking into the 2023 Tesla Model Y after multiple reports of steering wheels detaching while driving.

Approximately 120,089 examples of Tesla’s most popular car could be impacted after U.S. safety regulators received two reports of the car’s steering while detaching due to the lack of a retaining bolt.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) said that the reports involve “complete detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column while driving in 2023 Model Year Tesla Model Y vehicles.” A ODI’s initial document on the probe noted both vehicles suffered this failure at low mileage.

“Both vehicles received an end of line repair requiring removal and re-installation of the steering wheel,” the report went on. Without that bolt, “a friction fit maintained the connection between the steering wheel and the column splines during operation until separation.” When the driver exerted enough force on the steering wheel to overcome to the resistance of the friction fit, it detached from the steering column.

Automotive News notes an owner complaint to the NHTSA documenting the issue. After that owner purchased their Tesla Model Y on January 24, with the steering wheel falling off just a few days later on January 29:

@elonmusk @TeslaOwnersWW @BLKMDL3 Family was excited to receive Tesla Y delivery on 1/24/2023. Was driving on highway and all the sudden steering wheel fall off, was lucky enough there was no car behind and I was able to pull on devider #SafetyFirst #Fixit #TeslaModelY #help pic.twitter.com/4UMokFA2cv — Prerak & Neha Patel (@preneh24) January 30, 2023

The NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation to determine the severity and scope of the problem. As part of that evaluation, regulators will request information from the manufacturer about the issue before determining whether to close the investigation or instigate an actual recall campaign.