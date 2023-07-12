Maserati Levante V8 Ultima and Ghibli 334 Ultima Commemorate the Brand’s V8 Engines

These are some of the last V8s we'll see from the Trident before it goes all-electric

(Images: Maserati)

The Maserati V8 engine is (almost) no more.

In just a few short months, the Italian automaker will no longer produce sports cars with eight-cylinder engines. Before it closes out that chapter, though, Maserati revealed two V8-powered special editions at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed: the Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima.

Both nod to the brand’s 64-year history with V8-engined GT cars, stretching back to the Maserati 5000 GT’s launch in 1959. Just 103 units of each car will be available, as Maserati caps off its 100,000-plus production run of V8-powered cars.

To mark the occasion, each Ultima model packs the brand’s F154 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, making 572 horsepower. Each car gets a host of special touches, with the “334” in the Ghibli’s name referring to its top speed in kilometers per hour (which translates to about 208 mph).

The Ghibli, for its part, gets new performance tires, a carbon fiber rear spoiler and 21-inch wheels. There’s also a painted 334 logo on the fenders, while the Ghibli 334 Ultima also brings in carbon fiber exterior accents, including the front bumper plates, mirror caps, B and C pillars and door handles. Inside, the 334 logos are stiched into the terracotta leather headrests.

The Maserati Levante V8 Ultima gets similar upgrades, including its own painted logos on the fenders, a carbon fiber exterior kit and 22-inch “Orione” wheels.

Each car gets a “1 of 103” badge on the center tunnel and two exclusive colors: Nero Assoluto and Blu Royale. Maserati did not announce specific pricing, but expect these cars to carry some premium over the Ghibli Trofeo’s $118,500 and the Levante Trofeo’s $161,400 price tags.