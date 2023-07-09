Ask Nathan: The Future Honda Odyssey and Should I Be A Game Show Host?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What will the future Honda Odyssey be like?

Nathan should be a gameshow host?

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know what the future Honda Odyssey will be like.





Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) I’m curious about the future Honda Odyssey.

We have a 2016 with a lot of miles on it that I bought used in 2021. It is great and I would like to buy another one, maybe newer? I was wondering about the future Honda Odyssey. Will it be electric or something else?

– Supreme

A: The current Honda Odyssey is an extremely well put together machine; however…

Honda is well aware that they lag behind the competition with powertrains, efficiency, amenities and packaging. Fortunately, the current Odyssey is the sportscar of minivans in our market. It’s still one of the best handling minivans in our market, and they have an outstanding reputation for reliability.

What Honda needs to do –

It’s pretty simple: Honda needs to meet the challenge of modern minivans like the Toyota Sienna hybrid, and Chrysler Pacifica PHEV. They have the tech, and the know how. In addition, I believe Honda builds some of the best hybrid powertrains in the business, and I bet they have one in the works for a future Honda Odyssey.

The images above are from an older, cool looking concept called this Honda Skydeck. It was a hybrid minivan concept from 2009, but I think the looks could be relevant today. You can read about it here. And you can see Honda owners’ whish list for the future Honda Odyssey.

I hear that the 2024 will have a few minor changes, but I expect things to truly change by 2025/26.

We’ll see!

– N

The next question comes from a weird place. Someone thinks I should be in show biz.



From the files of “SAY WHAT?”

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Dude needs to be a game show host!

You’re a funny guy.



– Glenn

A: Thanks, I guess.

if you can suggest a game show for me to host, I’m all ears.

Cheers!

– N