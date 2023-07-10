Honda, Acura Recall Nearly 125,000 Vehicles for Possible Braking Defect: Report

The issue affects the Honda Civic, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline, as well as the Acura MDX

This latest Honda recall covers the Civic, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline, as well as the Acura MDX.

American Honda Motor Co. just announced a new recall campaign for a breaking issue that could affect several of its most popular models including the 2020-2021 Civic, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020-2023 Ridgeline pickup. The problem also extends to the Acura brand, but only covers the midsize MDX during the 2020 model year.

According to the official report the automaker submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem could impact 124,077 vehicles in total in the United States. More specifically, here’s how it described the problem: “The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly.”

If the brake master cylinder does separate, the loss of brake function can obviously increase the risk of a serious crash.

This issue impacts the tenth-generation Honda Civic (shown above), not the new eleventh-generation model, according to NHTSA documents. (Image: TFL Studios)

Breaking down the affected models

Per the NHTSA defect report, this potential braking problem affects the following models:

2020 Acura MDX built between October 9, 2020 and December 20, 2020

2020-2021 Honda Civic built between October 5, 2020 and May 13, 2021

2021-2023 Honda Passport built between October 8, 2020 and February 22, 2023

2020-2022 Honda Pilot built between October 6, 2020 and November 30, 2022

2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline built between October 8, 2020 and March 21, 2023

What’s the fix?

Honda says it already notified dealers of the problem, as of June 30. It will mail out notices to impacted owners around August 7, 2023. From there, they will be able to take their vehicle to their local Honda or Acura dealer. Technicians will inspect the vehicle for any missing tie rod nuts nuts or damaged brake booster assembly components, replacing them where necessary. Moving forward, Honda says Findlay, Ohio-based supplier Veoneer Brake Systems improved the production and inspection process of the component parts to prevent future defects.