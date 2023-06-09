2024 Lexus TX Introduces New Three-Row Option With 3 Powertrain Options, Including a Plug-in Hybrid

In tandem with its new GX SUV, Lexus revealed the three-row TX at a special event in Austin, Texas Thursday.

The 2024 Lexus TX lineup slots in above the RX, bringing more space and new powertrain options for buyers looking for a larger unibody SUV. Now, Lexus has two larger offerings in their SUV lineup, with the TX and the recently launched LX 600 body-on-frame SUV.

As a step up into the luxury segment from the Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX 550h+ offers a more powerful plug-in hybrid variant, alongside two versions of the now-familiar 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four.

The 2024 Lexus TX 350 and 500h will go on sale this fall, with the 550h+ set to arrive at a later date (likely in early 2024).

Lexus isn’t playing around with its SUVs: It just revealed two of them Thursday.

While we’ve been anxiously awaiting the 2024 Lexus GX to finally drop (you can check that out over on TFLoffroad.com), it’s not the only card the automaker has to play tonight. The 2024 Lexus TX also arrived at the same event and is arguably the more important of the two, at least in terms of Lexus’ sales volume. Positioned above the immensely popular RX, the TX offers up new styling, more space and a range of powertrain options to suit those who need a larger family hauler. While it fits a similar space and rides on the same TNGA-K platform as the Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus wants to appeal to North American customers’ seemingly insatiable demand for large luxurious crossovers.

Before its size, the feature that will most likely catch your eye first is the front-end styling. With its new “Unified Spindle”, Lexus retains a familiar look for the TX. It’s not strictly a styling choice, the automaker says, as the focus on aerodynamics with this new design also aimed to help efficiency and handling.

On the size front, the 2024 Lexus TX is more than 10 inches longer than the RX, measuring out to between 203.1 and 203.5 inches, depending on the model. Those extra inches allow for greater passenger space on the second row (where you can get a 60/40 split-folding bench or captain’s chairs) as well as the third. Lexus also pointed out the TX’s cargo capacity: 20.1 cubic feet with all the seats folded, 57.4 cubic feet with the third row down, and 97 cubic feet with all seats folded.

Looking inside the 2024 Lexus TX

Overall, the interior of the 2024 Lexus TX brings a similar look and feel to the smaller RX and NX models. You’ll be able to buy a TX in one of four trims, starting from the base Standard model. The Premium and Luxury will add on more creature comforts, while the F Sport Performance adds in sportier accents. Seven exterior color options are available, as are 20-inch to 22-inch wheel options, depending on the trim. Luxury and F Sport Performance models get the largest wheels of the bunch.

A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display dominates the center stack, while buyers can also get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on higher models. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and there’s an optional 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system for the audiophiles out there. Across the three rows, there are seven USB-C charging ports as well as three power outlets to keep devices going.

The new TX brings three powertrain options to the table

If you’ve seen the Toyota Grand Highlander, then you have some insight into what the 2024 Lexus TX offers. And that insight is mostly correct, at least with the base TX 350 and hybrid TX 500h models. The former uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four, offering up 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Mated up to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the base engine in the TX powers either the front wheels or all four, with the most efficient models getting a manufacturer-estimated 21 mpg combined.

The next step up from there is the hybridized 2.4-liter turbo-four, like you’ll see with the Grand Highlander i-Force Max. This setup uses a 6-speed automatic transmission, but offers up standard all-wheel drive (Lexus calls it “Direct4”), as well as 366 horsepower and 409 lb-ft of torque. Efficiency improves too, as you’d expect, to an estimated 24 mpg combined.

Finally, there’s the TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid. This does not use the 2.4-liter turbo, instead bringing in a 3.5-liter V6 into the mix. That offers up a combined 406 horsepower, making this the punchiest of the bunch. Thanks to the larger battery, Lexus says you can also manage up to 33 miles of all-electric range and a gas-only fuel economy figure of 30 mpg.

When will the new TX go on sale?

No matter which 2024 Lexus TX you go for, you will get a host of standard features including the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 driver assistance suite. That adds in radar-assisted cruise control, as well as lane tracing assist, lane departure alert and road sign assist. A more advanced park assist system is an option on some models.

Pricing is not available yet, but we should know more in the coming weeks and months. The 2024 Lexus TX 350 and 500h will go on sale in the fall. If you want the 550h+ plug-in, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Lexus did not give an exact date on that model, but it will most likely launch in early 2024.