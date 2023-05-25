Mark Your Calendar: The New 2024 Lexus GX Is Coming on June 8

After 14 years, there’s a new-generation Lexus GX that will debut on June 8. The current model stretches back to 2009, when it launched around the same time as its Toyota 4Runner counterpart.

This new Lexus GX should bring a host of upgrades, along with the new, beefy-looking design.

Hopefully, the new model will keep the charm of the outgoing SUV while addressing its drawbacks, including the 4.6-liter V8’s fuel economy and relatively tight interior space for rear passengers.

If you’re a fan of brawny SUVs, the 2024 Lexus GX is looking like a winner, from what we can see so far.

Toyota’s luxury marque has been transforming its SUV lineup over the past few years, from introducing its urban-focused UX all the way up the stack to the LX 600 and the yet-to-debut TX. Along the way, though, the current-generation GX 460 sticks out as its roots stretch all the way back to the 2010 model year. To put it mildly, the world has changed dramatically since then, and it’s high time we finally get a replacement.

So, mark your calendars folks: The new 2024 Lexus GX will debut on June 8, 2023.

What can we expect with the new model?

Since we’re talking about a completely different era here, we expect the 2024 Lexus GX to be a comprehensive update from the (now outgoing) SUV. Some aspects likely won’t change, including the body-on-frame construction and positioning in the lineup just below the LX. It seems Lexus is keen to keep its distinctive, truck-based SUVs going alongside its crossover options, so buyers can choose whether they want a more rugged or street-friendly family hauler.

That said, some updates will inevitably make the new GX better on the road than its forebear. The biggest change we expect is under the hood, where Lexus should put the aging 4.6-liter 1UR-FE V8 engine out to pasture. In its place, the most sensible replacement would be the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that has proliferated throughout the updated Toyota and Lexus lineups, including the recently revealed 2024 Tacoma.

If the automaker adapts that powertrain to the new GX, we could see both gas and hybrid versions packing up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque in the latter “i-Force Max” application. Even without an electric motor acting as a wingman to the turbocharged engine, we could see the new GX pack around 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. That’s been a fairly consistent output among the vehicles using the 2.4-liter mill, and it would offer the GX equivalent performance to the old V8 — hopefully with far better fuel mileage. Lexus has obviously not confirmed any of this information yet, but that’s a feasible path to take.

The 2024 Lexus GX will also ride on Toyota’s GA-F platform, the same one that underpins the new Tundra and Tacoma as well as the 300 Series Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 600.

Hopefully this means we’ll see a new 4Runner soon…

At the moment, Lexus only teased the three images you see above, while Toyota’s stayed mum on what it means for the SUV’s mainstream counterpart. Now that the new Tundra and Tacoma are officially out of the bag, it’s time to see this long-running SUV thoroughly updated.

Despite its age, the 4Runner has been a remarkably strong seller, with dealers shifting about 10,000 units every single month for the past few years. First-quarter 2023 sales dropped by about 40%, though, perhaps because buyers are tired of seeing the same old thing and are going elsewhere, or they’re holding out on the hope that we’ll see a new version sometime in the next few months.

With the 2024 Lexus GX getting a firm debut date, it just became more likely we’ll see Toyota drop a new 4Runner before the year’s out. My fingers are crossed, at least.