The first-ever Lexus TX will build on the brand’s existing SUV lineup, offering an option in between the RX and the flagship LX.

This model will ride on the same platform and share similar dimensions to the Toyota Grand Highlander introduced earlier this year.

Like the Grand Highlander (and Lexus’ other SUVs), the Lexus TX will most likely offer both gasoline and hybrid powertrain options.

Check out our first official glimpse of the Lexus TX.

There’s a new big SUV on the block and after earlier rumors teasing its existence, we finally get a (sort of) proper look at what’s coming. This first image of the upcoming Lexus TX obviously doesn’t give too much away, focusing on the rear quarter of the car and some of its distinctive styling elements, like it’s floating roof design.

The overall shape may ring some bells, as this is in essence Lexus’ version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. While its appearance will obviously differ somewhat, the Lexus TX should ride on the same TNGA-K platform as the Grand Highlander and the Lexus RX, for that matter. The larger footprint will provide more space on each of the three rows, though it’s uncertain at the moment whether the TX will have the same engines as its Toyota counterpart.

For reference, the Grand Highlander debuted with either a 2.4-liter turbocharged option or the Hybrid Max powertrain with up to 362 horsepower. Trademarks for “TX 350” and “TX 500h” suggests this is the play Lexus will make, as the new RX uses the 2.4-liter engine for those variants too. Lexus may differentiate the model from its smaller sibling by working with the 3.5-liter V6 engine instead, but we don’t have any firm information either way just yet.

We should know more later in this year, as this teaser suggests we’re pretty close to a formal reveal. Odds are, we’ll see the Lexus TX uncovered as the Toyota Grand Highlander (shown below) launches and begins making its way to dealers.