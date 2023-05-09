The Toyota Corolla Nightshade Is Back for 2024: Here’s What You Get

If you’re going for that stealthy look, Toyota has you covered with its Nightshade models.

It’s rolled out across most of the brand’s lineup over the past few years, and the Corolla Nightshade package is once again available after dropping off the menu for 2023. So, if you’re looking for a bit of a jazzed-up daily driver, you can go for something that gives you a more distinctive look than your standard Corolla sedan or hatchback.

In essence, the Nightshade sets out with the same goal here. Based on the SE trim, it’s an appearance package available for the sedan (hybrid or otherwise) and the regular Corolla hatchback. You get a gloss black grille and blacked out badges, as well as a black rear diffuser and mirror caps. You may expect black wheels, but Toyota actually fit a set of bronze-colored 18-inch wheels, while you can opt for a two-tone look if you pick a primary color other than black, as the hatchback off here.

The interior won’t change from your Corolla SE, and Toyota didn’t provide any images to show off tweaks inside the car. You can spec up the SE model with a Premium Package that adds in a sunroof as well as wireless charging, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert. Spend a bit more and Toyota will throw in a JBL premium audio system on top of that.

Pricing is not available just yet.

We will have more information on the MSRP for the Corolla Nightshade when production rolls over to the 2024 model year in a few months. Right now, the 2023 SE models cost just over $25,000 for the sedan and $27,000 for the hatchback, so expect to tack on a couple thousand to that figure if you want the Nightshade. If you go for the hybrid version, you’ll also be able to get it with front- or all-wheel drive.