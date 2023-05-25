The Aston Martin DB12 Evolves from A Grand Tourer to a “Super Tourer”

(Images: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin debuted the new DB12 this week, calling it a “Super Tourer” rather than your everyday GT car.

The styling is immediately recognizable, though you will definitely notice the larger grille and redesigned front splitter.

Unlike the outgoing DB11, the new Aston Martin DB12 will not launch with a V12 engine. Instead, the DB12 makes use of a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. It is more powerful than before, though, putting out 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

The updated Aston Martin DB12 will go on sale later this year.

The new Aston Martin DB12 celebrates 75 years of the DB model line.

It’s tough to believe, but it’s already been seven years since Aston Martin first introduced the DB11. Even though it’s still as gorgeous as ever, it’s time for an update, and that’s exactly what we have here with the new DB12. It’s not on a completely different planet in terms of styling to the outgoing car, but the automaker made thorough changes to the point where it gets that new model designation.

Starting with the exterior, the new Aston Martin DB12 sports restyled, teardrop-shaped headlights as well as a far larger grille and a new front splitter. Engineers also gave the car a wider track, giving the car a more aggressive look, even though it’s the brand’s grand tourer. (Checks notes) Oh, I’m sorry — it’s now a “Super Tourer”. To make that term stick, the DB12 also gets comprehensive suspension and chassis updates, while even getting an electronic rear differential to enable torque vectoring, which is a first for Aston Martin.

The power also plays into how this new DB12 will drive. The 5.2-liter V12 engine is gone from the lineup, and this new car uses an updated version of the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. It’s gotten a major upgrade from the DB11, though, as it now puts out 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (up from 528 hp and 513 lb-ft). So, even though we’re talking about the smaller displacement engine, its power levels actually outgun the twelve-cylinder unit it replaces.

The DB12’s interior fixes one of the old car’s most frustrating elements

Once you notice Aston Martin’s subtly updated badge on the hood and get inside the new DB12, you’ll notice a far classier interior than the outgoing DB11. Styling is subjective, of course, but to my mind this car is already a massive improvement by way of the center stack — notably the infotainment screen. One of the most frustrating pieces of past Aston Martins has been the infotainment screen that looks like it’s just plonked atop the dashboard. This 10.25-inch infotainment screen is so much better integrated, and it’s also developed in-house (rather than using a Mercedes-derived system). Drivers also get a new fully digital instrument cluster as a single unit behind the steering wheel.

One other interesting change with the center stack is the gear selector. Past models back to the DB9 used a push-button system, but the DB12 doesn’t. Moving down the range of buttons, the center stack also houses the traction control, exhaust sound and automatic stop-start buttons, as well as various knobs for the media and climate controls.

What about performance figures?

The new Aston Martin DB12 uses a front mid-mounted engine, with its 8-speed ZF automatic transmission mouted over the rear axle to improve weight distribution. The driver can opt for one of five driving modes, including GT, Sport and Sport+ as well as Wet and Individual, to tailor the powertrain to the driving conditions.

Set it up in the most aggressive mode, though, and Aston Martin says you should be able to get the DB12 from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. As for top speed, this new model manages 202 mph.

Want one? Aston Martin should start delivering the first examples of the new DB12 to customers later this year, in the third quarter. Official pricing is not yet available, but like any Aston…you shouldn’t expect it to be cheap. The old DB11 started around $200,000 so this one will likely be substantially higher. And with the options you can spec for the brand’s new Super Tourer…you’re only really limited by your imagination and your bank account.