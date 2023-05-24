The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas still gets two body style choices, but only one engine.

Our last encounter with the recently updated Atlas covered the rugged-looking Peak Edition at the New York Auto Show. While we’ve taken a look at the updated styling, refreshed tech and that special model, now VW provided pricing information so we know how much all the changes will cost.

In short: There is a price hike, but it’s not too severe. The two-row 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport technically has the lowest starting price, with the SE model starting at $38,065. VW’s destination fee, for what it’s worth, also increases by $55 to $1,350. The standard models come fairly wheel equipped in their own right, with standard wireless charging, a heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated seats, automatic climate control and voice control. Six USB-C ports also come on every trim, as does Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

One of the largest changes to the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas actually comes under the hood. VW replaced the old 3.6-liter VR6 and 2.0-liter engine with an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged engine putting out 269 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is still the default, though the 4Motion all-wheel drive system is an option across the range.

This summer, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition will also join the lineup. With its 18-inch black wheels, all-terrain tires and unique touches both inside and out, it’s the most off-road-looking model of the bunch. If you want that model, it’ll set you back at least $47,905 including destination for the SE w/ Technology trim. There is a better equipped SEL-based Peak Edition that will cost $51,785 all in.

The updated 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport lineup should hit U.S. dealers between summer and fall, in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, the SEL Premium R-Line Atlas SUV commands a $53,805 price tag.