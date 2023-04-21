The New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Coming on April 25: Here’s a Teaser

Mercedes-Benz has been updating its entire lineup — and we’ll see the new E-Class next week.

The midsize E-Class has been a staple of the Three-Pointed Star’s lineup for decades and carries on through the generations as the perennial foil to the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The sixth-generation W214 model is just around the corner, with this teaser as our official signal before Mercedes finally lifts the secrecy veil next Tuesday, April 25.

So, what’s changing in this generation? The current W213 E-Class has been around since 2016. Even though the automaker facelifted the model in 2020, it’s time for a more comprehensive overhaul. That’s what we expect here, but it doesn’t appear the styling will differ too dramatically from what we’ve known over the past decade or so.

What we do know is that this particular E-Class will shed its coupe and convertible variants for this generation. Mercedes-Benz plans to spin off the C- and E-Class convertibles into a single model, most likely called the “CLE-Class”. We’ll know more about that at a later date.

As for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, we expect this sort of generational leap to bring a host of styling and technology updates. It’s likely we’ll see similar cues to the brand’s other revamped cars like the C-Class and the S-Class. As for powertrains, Mercedes currently slots everything from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four to a 3.0-liter inline-six and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 into the E-Class. The new car will likely retain most (if not all) of these powertrains, but we may see at least a bit more power and almost certainly mild-hybrid systems across the entire engine range.

Stay tuned on Tuesday at 11 AM ET on April 25 to find out everything you need to know about the new E-Class. As ever, the new car will certainly have some massive shoes to fill, given the line’s decades-long history.