Ford’s Bronco Secret Almost Nobody Knows About: This Is the BEST One to Buy!

One of the newest Bronco trims to join the lineup is also the best

(Image: TFL Studios)

Are you curious about Ford’s little Bronco secret that very few people know about?

Well, it all hovers around something Tommy discovered.

Ford’s little Bronco secret has nothing to do with the Bronco Sport. This video has everything to do with the full-size Bronco you truly should be looking at. You will find that the Bronco in question, the Everglades, gives you everything you need and nothing you don’t. In fact, it’s one of the most comprehensive trims you can get with the new Bronco.

With a base price of $53,000, you get a capable off-roader, if not the most luxurious package available. Also, you’re getting a Bronco with the base 2.3-liter turbo-four. It makes 275 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel, or 300 hp and 325 lb-ft running on premium. That’s about 10% down on power compared to the EcoBoost V6.

With that being said, Tommy firmly believes that the four-banger is more than adequate for your off-road and daily driving needs.

The Ford Bronco Everglades comes with a host of useable upgrades that makes it downright compelling, IF you’re serious about heading off-road. The Everglades package gives you the Sasquatch package, 35-inch tires on unique wheels, and a Warn winch. You get an actual, functioning snorkel. Not only that, Ford made sure to add deeper fording capability to other components that would otherwise suffer in the depths.

By the way, that Sasquatch package gives you front and rear lockers, along with Bilstein suspension and additional underside armor. Yep, all that and unique badging sets the Everglades apart. The Everglades is one of Tommy’s favorite versions of the new Ford Bronco. He would know, since we’ve owned a Bronco First Edition for well over a year.

Check out this video and see what Tommy’s talking about: